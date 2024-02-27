Central Kitsap School District will re-run levy measure on April ballot after recent defeat

Central Kitsap School District finds itself in a familiar position, contemplating the possibility that its 2025 budget might not include community-approved levy funding.

That's the reality after Central Kitsap voters failed to pass the district's three-year educational enrichment programs and operations levy during the Feb. 13 special election. The measure, which sought to collect $23 million each year for 2025, 2026 and 2027, generated 8,438 no votes (50.4%) and 8,300 yes votes (49.6%). School levies require a simple majority to pass.

Pivoting quickly after the failure, Central Kitsap's school board last week voted in favor of putting a similar levy ask on the ballot for the April 18 special election. The collection amounts would be $21 million for 2025, $22 million for 2026 and $23 million for 2027 and the estimated levy rate for property owners would be $1.50 per $1,000 of assessed value each year.

Can enough voters be swayed to pass this new measure? Recent history suggests it's possible.

Two years ago, CKSD experienced its first levy failure in 25 years during a February special election. A two-year levy failed by 430 votes. The district opted to rerun another two-year levy in April and it passed by 158 votes.

With school districts limited to running levy measures twice a year, Central Kitsap would find itself in a funding bind should April's election produce another failure.

A funding presentation made last week during a board study session explained that levy money accounts for 10% of the district's operating budget and pays for programs and positions not funded by the state or federal government, including arts, athletics and clubs, special education support, counseling, transportation, food services, security, technology and other student services.

A second failure would result in nearly $30 million in funding loss in 2025, including an estimated $21 million in lost levy revenue. Possible cuts would be widespread as current levy funding helps pay for 128 teachers and support professionals, 18 support staff, 15 safety staff, 18 operations staff and 3 safety resource officers, and covers 15% transportation costs, 72% of technology staff and 100% of Google Chromebook computers.

There would also be reductions to all extra-curricular activities, including the possible elimination of all middle school sports, and the possible implementation of pay-to-participate policies for high school sports, clubs, drama and/or music offered outside the school day.

Another levy failure would also make CKSD ineligible for $8 million in Heavy Impact Aid, which is used for capital projects, and $600,000 in Local Effort Assistance.

The district plans to hold community forums on the April levy in the coming weeks.

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Central Kitsap putting school levy on April ballot after recent defeat