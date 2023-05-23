Central KY deputy killed in service was awarded officer. What to know about Caleb Conley

The Scott County sheriff’s deputy killed in a shooting Monday was a decorated officer who won a Deputy of the Year Award last year, according to social media posts from the sheriff’s office and his family.

Deputy Caleb Conley died Monday evening after being shot during a traffic stop on I-75, according to Scott County Sheriff Tony Hampton.

The 35-year-old deputy served the Scott County Sheriff’s Office for four years and served with the U.S Army for eight years, Hampton told reporters Monday. Conley was sworn in with the sheriff’s office on July 2, 2019.

During his years working as a deputy, Conley was recognized for his dedication to his job and the community.

“Deputy Conley was very active in his role as a deputy sheriff,” Hampton said during a press conference after Conley was shot and killed Monday. “He was just a go-getter, and he loved his job.”

In 2020 and 2022, Conley received the Governor’s Award for impaired driving enforcement. The sheriff’s office said his work helped keep the community a safe place to travel, according to a Facebook post. Conley made 63 impaired driving arrests in 2022.

Conley also received a sheriff’s award in 2021 for administering CPR to minors on two different occasions.

The sheriff’s office also recognized Conley for his diligent work in occupant protection enforcement in 2022, and emphasized the importance of wearing seatbelts.

In December 2022, Conley received the Scott County Sheriff’s Office Deputy of the Year Award, according to a Facebook post from his wife, Rachel Conley.

“Always prepared to keep our roadways safe for motorists, Deputy Conley constantly volunteers his time and efforts to work seat belt safety events and traffic safety checkpoints,” sheriff’s office leaders said in a letter awarding Conley. “The active presence Deputy Conley maintains in Scott County makes him a valued member of the Scott County Sheriff’s Office and community.”

The sheriff’s office made a post on Facebook Monday announcing Conley’s death and thanking him for his “service and sacrifice.”

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear made a statement on social media following the announcement.

“Kentucky, please join Britainy and me in praying for the family and fellow law enforcement officers of Scott County Deputy Sheriff Caleb Conley, who was killed this evening while protecting our people,” Beshear said. “This hero made the ultimate sacrifice, and we will be forever grateful.”

Conley is survived by his wife, two children and parents.

A GoFundMe was set up to support Conley’s family by Edward Hart, of Georgetown. On the page for the fundraiser, Hart said “Caleb was known throughout Central Kentucky for his professionalism in law enforcement, and also for being a devoted family man.”

“Caleb was a strong man of faith and loved his creator, his country and his friends and family,” Hart said.

Conley’s body was escorted by law enforcement to Ware Funeral Home in Cynthiana Tuesday.

The suspect in Conley’s death, Steven Sheangshang, was detained Monday. In addition to murder, Sheangshang faces several additional charges due to multiple offenses he’s accused of committing after the shooting.

Updated: Central Kentucky deputy shot, killed during traffic stop. Suspect in custody.

Suspect arrested, identified after Central Kentucky deputy was shot and killed