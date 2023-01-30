Central KY high school wrestling coach accused of domestic violence, making death threats

The head wrestling coach at Madison Central High School has been charged with assault — domestic violence for allegedly beating a woman, according to court documents.

Chad Fyffe, 34, also faces charges of terroristic threatening and unlawful imprisonment, according to court records. He was arrested Sunday morning and was being held at the Madison County Detention Center on a $5,000 bond Monday.

A school official confirmed Fyffe is the wrestling coach at Madison Central High School. The school official said he has been suspended from all duties pending the outcome of an investigation. The school district had no further comment on the allegations.

Fyffe got into a physical argument with the woman and restrained her on a bed, according to court documents. The woman allegedly tried to hit Fyffe with a lamp but missed, and Fyffe began punching her in the face.

The woman told police that Fyffe was a wrestling coach so she wasn’t able to escape, court documents said.

After the altercation, Fyffe stood by the doorway, preventing the woman from leaving, so she locked herself in the bathroom hoping Fyffe would fall asleep, according to court documents. Fyffe threatened to kill the woman repeatedly while she was locked inside the bathroom, court documents say.

The woman was eventually able to escape and she called police. Court documents say when police arrived, the woman was hiding behind their home while Fyffe was standing by the front door with a gun in his hand.

Fyffe ultimately surrendered both guns he had on him and was detained, according to court documents. Fyffe was under the influence of alcohol and unable to make a statement, court documents said.

The woman had visible injuries to her face and neck, according to court documents. There were also blood stains on the bed where the assault occurred.