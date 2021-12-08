Central Ky. man arrested in Colorado sting targeting people seeking sex with minors

A Woodford County man was one of four people arrested in a sting that targeted people trying to have sex with minors in Colorado last week, the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office in northern Colorado reported.

Satyander Dudee, of Versailles, was charged with internet luring of a child with intent for sexual contact or exploitation, attempted sexual assault on a child, patronizing a prostituted child, enticement of a child and criminal attempt to commit a Class 4 felony, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

The sheriff’s office said Monday that the internet luring sting operation was conducted at two locations in Larimer County between Dec. 1 and Dec. 3.

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, Homeland Security and Colorado Bureau of Investigation conducted the joint operation, which “targeted individuals who were actively seeking to have sexual contact with underage children,” a news release stated.

The sheriff’s office said it was not releasing details about the sting “so as not to jeopardize future operations.”

Dudee was released Saturday on $50,000 cash/surety bond, the sheriff’s office said.

Others charged in the sting included Joshua McCathern, 39, of Cheyenne, Wyo.; Amarnath Arikapudi, 30, and Jeffrey Beaman, 51, both of Fort Collins, Colo.