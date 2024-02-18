Central KY man arrested after standoff with state police in Madison County

A Richmond man was peacefully detained by Kentucky State Police troopers after he engaged in a standoff with law enforcement Saturday night in Madison County.

Ryan Oller of Richmond was arrested after he fired multiple gunshots toward law enforcement. He is charged with wanton endangerment, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct and was taken to the Madison County Detention Center.

Nobody was injured during the incident, according to state police.

The Richmond Kentucky State Police post was contacted around 7:30 p.m. for a shots-fired complaint at a home on Riney B Drive, according to a news release.

Initial investigations indicate 39-year-old Oller had discharged several rounds from a firearm outside the residence. Troopers were able to make contact with him by phone, but after lengthy negotiations, Oller refused to cooperate and fired several more rounds from a firearm inside the residence, authorities said.

Police did not offer additional details about what led up to the incident.

The Kentucky State Police Special Response Team responded to the scene and was able to place Oller under arrest without incident, officials said. Oller does not yet have a bond set, according to online jail records.