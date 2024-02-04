Central KY man dies in Saturday morning shooting. Police searching for suspects.

The Lexington Police Department is investigating a homicide that left a 31-year-old man dead on Saturday morning.

Officers were dispatched to the 900 block of Winchester Road for a shooting around 3:40 a.m. Upon arrival, they located a man suffering from a gunshot wound, according to Sgt. Guy Miller.

The victim was identified as Chadrick Alexander Boone, of Lexington, according to Fayette Coroner Gary Ginn. Boone was taken to the University of Kentucky Hospital, where he died as a result of his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been made. This is the second Lexington homicide in 2024. Lexington reported 24 murders last year, its fewest in several years.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about this case to call Lexington Police at 859- 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling 859-253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 Tips app at www.p3tips.com.

