Central KY man’s murder charge reduced to manslaughter. Lawyer suggests he’ll be exonerated

A Fayette County judge has reduced a Lexington man’s murder charge to manslaughter after a police detective testified in court Monday.

Corry Jackson, 37, is no longer charged with murder and his bond has been cut from $500,000 to $100,000 after Fayette District Judge Denotra Spruill Gunther ruled the evidence in the case was only strong enough to support a manslaughter charge. Gunther made the decision at the end of a preliminary hearing, which was the first time prosecutors and the defense had the opportunity to question an investigator on the stand.

Jackson’s initial charges were murder, assault and possessing a gun as a felon. His assault charge was dismissed, court records show.

He was arrested after a shooting that killed two people at the 400 block of Chestnut Street on April 20. Lakeisha Hill, 32, and Timonte Harris, 43, both died as a result of the shooting. Jackson was arrested one block away from the scene of the shooting, and a witness later identified him as the shooter, according to court documents.

But Jackson’s attorney, Daniel Whitley, suggested during Monday’s hearing that his client may have been defending someone else.

Police: One victim shot another

Lexington police Detective Jeremy Adkins said investigators believe Harris shot and killed Hill before dying. Harris was found with a 9 mm gun at the scene, and Hill had wounds that matched a 9 mm gun, Adkins said.

Whitley questioned why Jackson was charged with murder if he was defending someone else.

“He just saw a shooting where a person murdered someone in the street — wouldn’t that be defense of others?” Whitley asked. “But he’s still being charged with murder?”

Adkins said Jackson never told police he was acting in defense and “could not put words in his mouth.” Whitley also questioned if the incident could be considered justifiable homicide.

Another person of interest is tied to the case

Whitley’s questioning during Monday’s hearing also suggested there was no evidence supporting Jackson’s involvement in the shooting despite witness testimony. Adkins said police have another person of interest in the case.

Story continues

Adkins said police didn’t find Jackson with a weapon when they arrested him. There was only video surveillance from a corner store showing Jackson walking on a street nearby at the time of the shooting. Police tested Jackson for gunshot residue, but said the results from the Kentucky State Police lab were backlogged.

Whitley said the backlog can present flaws in the system and harm those who are innocent. Whitley and the family believe the result of the gunshot residue test will exonerate Jackson.

“Now imagine being that person waiting in a jail cell, by yourself, it’s understaffed, you aren’t getting the proper treatment you need,” Whitley told media after the hearing. “No one cares about how this individual is treated, but when he comes out exonerated when there’s no gunshot residue there, that is four months of your life is gone. How do you get that back?

“That is the danger when these test results and laboratories are all backed up. These are human beings who are being treated less than for a system that can’t put its money where its mouth is.”

Members of Jackson’s family — his mother, brother and cousin — told media members after the hearing they believe Jackson is innocent, and prosecutors don’t have evidence against him.

Jackson’s brother, Dwayne Jackson, said his brother should be released.

“All we can do is keep doing what we are doing, and go through the justice system,” Dwayne Jackson said. “Y’all know he is free, we know he is free.”

While doubt was cast on Jackson’s involvement, his case was still sent to a grand jury for manslaughter and handgun possession charges. A grand jury will determine if there’s enough evidence to indict him, which would send his case to Fayette Circuit Court.