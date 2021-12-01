Central Ky. middle school student who took gun on bus suspended, investigation ongoing

A Bourbon County Middle School student who brought a gun on a school bus this week was suspended as police continued to investigate Wednesday, according to Superintendent Amy Baker.

“Our middle school principal was contacted at approximately (8 p.m.) Monday night that a student had a gun on the bus,” Baker told the Herald-Leader Wednesday. “This was confirmed after an investigation and the student has been suspended. The investigation is continuing with charges and further disciplinary actions pending,”

“We are working with law enforcement as the investigation continues,” said Baker. “Our number one priority is the health and safety of our students and staff members.”

She said parents were notified of the incident.