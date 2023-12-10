Central KY police continue search for shooter involved in robbery

Investigators in Richmond continue to search for an unidentified suspect involved in a shooting that left one man injured on Friday night, according to chief of police Rodney Richardson.

The shooting took place around 7:19 p.m. Friday when officers with the Richmond Police Department responded to a report of a robbery near Holly Street.

A male victim walked to the caller’s residence, requesting that they call for assistance. The victim appeared to have sustained gunshot wounds to his left thigh, calf and chin, according to police.

As of Sunday, police have no suspect information about the shooter, according to Richardson.

The victim was identified as 32-year-old Shawn Dargavell, of Richmond. Dargavell told officers he was shot in the area of Pine Street. He was taken to a hospital for treatment but has no life-threatening injuries, according to Richardson.

Police are asking anyone with information related to this investigation to call 859-624-4776 or send an email to detective@richmond.ky.us.