Central Ky. police pursuit ends with man being tased and his dog being shot

An Ohio man is accused of driving past a rolling roadblock at a construction site on Interstate 64 in Franklin County, then leading deputies on a pursuit that ended with him being tased and hit and his dog being shot.

Two Franklin County sheriff’s deputies were conducting a rolling roadblock on eastbound I-64 at about 11 a.m. Thursday when the man, Gary R. Anderson, 37, of Kings Mills, “went around our vehicles disregarding our activated blue lights and signals to stop,” the sheriff’s office said in a uniform citation filed in Franklin District Court.

The sheriff’s office said Anderson was driving 85 mph in a 55 mph zone and almost hit several construction workers who were working on the bridge.

As deputies pursued, the GMC Sierra truck Anderson was driving nearly hit several vehicles as he drove “in and out of the lane of travel in an extremely reckless manner,” according to the citation.

Once the pickup was disabled and officers were trying to detain him, Anderson “was actively resisting and refused to show deputies his hands,” the document states.

A Kentucky State Police trooper deployed his taser on Anderson as he tried to flee, according to the citation, and he fell on the ground “but began reaching into his waistband.”

The citation says two law enforcement officers hit Anderson with closed fists because he was resisting, and they were trying to get his hands. A deputy deployed his taser on Anderson, and he placed his hands behind his back as a state police dog was “in position to bite him,” the citation says.

The citation says Anderson’s “self descibed ‘defense dog’” bit a deputy on the leg during the incident, and as a result, another law enforcement officer shot the dog “to end the assault.”

Anderson was taken to Frankfort Regional Medical Center but refused treatment, according to the citation.

The document says he “smelled very strongly of alcoholic beverages and burnt marijuana,” and deputies found “several open containers” in the vehicle.

Anderson’s license plate did not match the VIN number on his vehicle, and his driver’s license had been suspended, the citation states.

Anderson is charged with 14 counts of first-degree wanton endangerment and one count each of first-degree fleeing or evading police, speeding 26 mph or more over the speed limit in a work zone, disregarding signals from officers directing traffic, reckless driving, driving on a suspended or revoked license, driving under the influence, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle and obscuring the identity of a machine — $10,000 or more.

Anderson was being held Friday in the Franklin County Regional Jail on $50,000 bond. He is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday morning.