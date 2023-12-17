Central KY woman’s death in crash involving a pedestrian ruled an accident

Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn has released the name of a woman who was killed while walking across a crosswalk when a vehicle ran through a red light at Nicholasville Road and Rosemont Garden and struck her.

Mia Alayna Ibrahim, 33, of Lexington, died of multiple blunt force injuries, according to Ginn, and her death was ruled as an accident.

The crash occurred around 3 p.m. Friday. Nicholasville Road was shut down for hours and reopened later that evening.

According to Ginn, no funeral arrangements for Ibrahim have been posted.