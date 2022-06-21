Central Louisiana's new violent crimes task force nets 171 arrests in 4 days

A new violent crime task force has started operating in the region, netting 171 arrests over a four-day period.

Rapides Parish Sheriff Mark Wood said Tuesday that a check with the Alexandria Fire Department on its calls for overdoses during that period found the department responded to just one the week after the operation.

Usually, it's six to eight overdoses per week, he said, which tells him the team already is making a difference.

The Central Louisiana Violent Crimes Abatement Team (VCAT) was formed a few months ago after local law enforcement leaders were approached by state and federal officials about the possibility of working together.

Wood was supportive.

"Any tool we can use to get there, to help us keep our people and citizens safe in our area, we're gonna do it," he said at a press conference that announced the unit and its first results.

"This is the tip of the iceberg. We're just getting started."

He said there were more than 120 officers present on the night the team had its first briefing.

Help available: Veterans can get free assistance with service-related toxic exposure issues

Louisiana animal shelters: Almost 77,000 animals saved in 2021, but kill rate is still among the worst

Of the 171 people arrested during the first operation, there were 140 drug charges, 28 weapons charges, 15 probation violations, 57 other felony charges and 38 misdemeanor charges, according to Louisiana State Police and information distributed at the press conference.

Thirty-one weapons were confiscated, four search warrants were served and more than $5,000 seized. Multiple types of illegal drugs also were recovered, including 2 gallons of PCP and more than 200 grams of fentanyl, which is just over 7 ounces.

Wood remarked that it had been years since he'd seen PCP confiscated, calling it "a good hit."

Those arrested now will move into the prosecution phase. And Rapides Parish District Attorney Phillip Terrell said cooperation between agencies could mean longer prison sentences for some.

Story continues

Terrell stood with Assistant U.S. Attorney Jamilla Bynog, whom he called "instrumental" in bringing the team together. He said cases are being handled a new way so that defendants might be tried on federal and state charges so they can "put these bad guys, these dangerous people away for a longer period of time."

He called it unprecedented to see such cooperation between different levels of government, something Bynog echoed.

"This operation is just proof of what we've known for a very long time," she said. "When you consolidate your law enforcement efforts, violent crime comes down. Drug offenses come down. Guns come off of the street."

The agencies comprising the team are:

FBI

U.S. Department of Justice

Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives

Louisiana State Police

Louisiana Probation and Parole

Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office

Rapides Parish District Attorney's Office

Grant Parish Sheriff's Office

Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office

Alexandria Police Department

Natchitoches Police Department

Those agencies are being assisted by:

Alexandria City Marshal's Office

Ball Police Department

Boyce Police Department

Lecompte Police Department

Louisiana National Guard Counter-Drug Program

Pineville Police Department

Pineville City Marshal's Office

Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office

Woodworth Police Department

This article originally appeared on Alexandria Town Talk: New law enforcement team takes aim at violent crime in Central Louisiana