Central Lubbock prostitution sting nets 16 arrests

Lubbock and Amarillo police arrested 16 individuals following a prostitution operation in central Lubbock Friday.

Thirteen were arrested on felony solicitation of prostitution charges and three for misdemeanor prostitution during the sting, which took place in the 3400 block of Marsha Sharp Freeway, according to a news release from the Lubbock Police Department.

The operation involved personnel from the Lubbock Police Department’s Special Operations Division, the Amarillo Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Excluding two people who were identified as possible victims of human trafficking, arrests and charges are listed below:

Jonathan Jordan, 24, solicitation prostitution

Tyson Smith, 21, solicitation prostitution

Richard Tatman, 45, solicitation prostitution

Erick Vela, 42, solicitation prostitution

Tony Johnson, 51, solicitation prostitution

Anthony McClain, 34, solicitation prostitution

Michael Emmanuel Perez, 41, solicitation prostitution

Alvin Ray Mills Jr., 60, solicitation prostitution

Aaron Cook, 32, solicitation prostitution

Michael Rowland, 28, solicitation prostitution

Tyler Shveyda, 24, solicitation prostitution

Trace Riley, 24, solicitation prostitution, possession of marijuana

Davin Cravens, 43, solicitation prostitution

Jerris Mckinzie, 32, prostitution

