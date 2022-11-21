Central Lubbock prostitution sting nets 16 arrests
Lubbock and Amarillo police arrested 16 individuals following a prostitution operation in central Lubbock Friday.
Thirteen were arrested on felony solicitation of prostitution charges and three for misdemeanor prostitution during the sting, which took place in the 3400 block of Marsha Sharp Freeway, according to a news release from the Lubbock Police Department.
The operation involved personnel from the Lubbock Police Department’s Special Operations Division, the Amarillo Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Excluding two people who were identified as possible victims of human trafficking, arrests and charges are listed below:
Jonathan Jordan, 24, solicitation prostitution
Tyson Smith, 21, solicitation prostitution
Richard Tatman, 45, solicitation prostitution
Erick Vela, 42, solicitation prostitution
Tony Johnson, 51, solicitation prostitution
Anthony McClain, 34, solicitation prostitution
Michael Emmanuel Perez, 41, solicitation prostitution
Alvin Ray Mills Jr., 60, solicitation prostitution
Aaron Cook, 32, solicitation prostitution
Michael Rowland, 28, solicitation prostitution
Tyler Shveyda, 24, solicitation prostitution
Trace Riley, 24, solicitation prostitution, possession of marijuana
Davin Cravens, 43, solicitation prostitution
Jerris Mckinzie, 32, prostitution
This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Central Lubbock prostitution sting nets 16 arrests