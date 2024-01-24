Central-Lubbock shooting leaves 1 with serious injuries

Lubbock police investigate a shooting Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024, in an alley in the 2000 block of 15th Street.

The Lubbock Police Department is investigating after a reported shooting Wednesday afternoon in central Lubbock's South Overton neighborhood.

According to police, a shots-fired call came in around 12:30 p.m. to the 2000 block of 15th Street. At least one person suffered serious injuries.

Further details surrounding the incident have not yet been released as police continue to investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back with lubbockonline.com as more information becomes available.

