Central-Lubbock shooting leaves 1 with serious injuries
The Lubbock Police Department is investigating after a reported shooting Wednesday afternoon in central Lubbock's South Overton neighborhood.
According to police, a shots-fired call came in around 12:30 p.m. to the 2000 block of 15th Street. At least one person suffered serious injuries.
Further details surrounding the incident have not yet been released as police continue to investigate.
This is a developing story. Check back with lubbockonline.com as more information becomes available.
This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Central-Lubbock shooting leaves 1 with serious injuries