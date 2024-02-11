A winter storm watch is in effect for all of Massachusetts, except the Cape and Islands, with heavy snow expected to arrive late Monday night, according to the National Weather Service.

[Significant Winter Storm] A Significant Winter Storm impacts the region very late Mon night & Tue. This will bring the potential for heavy snow and a Winter Storm Watch is in effect for all but the Cape/Islands. Strong winds along the coast & coastal flooding are also a concern. pic.twitter.com/IY41qmjqd7 — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) February 11, 2024

Central Massachusetts is expected to see 8 to 12 inches from the storm, which the weather service expects to continue throughout the day Tuesday.

Winds are expected to gust to over 30 mph in Central Massachusetts, with more powerful winds closer to the coast.

Travel could be very difficult throughout the day Tuesday.

Ahead of the storm, however, the Worcester area will enjoy more unusually warm weather Sunday, with highs in the mid-40s.

Monday will start out sunny with highs once again reaching the mid-40s before falling Monday night. On Tuesday, temperatures will top out around 32.

It will stay cold on Wednesday, with highs in the upper 20s, the National Weather Service says, and we could see some more snow showers on Thursday night and Friday morning.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Central Mass. could see a foot of snow this week. Here's what to know