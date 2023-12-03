WORCESTER - Camden Francis, entrepreneur, spoke at the "Rekindling Our Spirit: Evening of Impact" hosted by the YMCA of Central Massachusetts at Mechanics Hall Friday.

Morgan Tuck, former UConn and WNBA star, was the keynote speaker at the Y's annual fundraiser. Other speakers were Perpetual Hayfron, a graduate of the YMCA's Minority Achievers Program, and Jason DesJardin, a cancer survivor and participant in the YMCA's LIVESTRONG program.

Francis, 19, shared his experiences during the pandemic which led to him and his younger brother, Colton Francis, establishing Beyond the Crisis, a nonprofit that has helped distribute thousands of nonperishable meals to food-insecure families in Massachusetts.

More than 300 people attended the event Friday night.

David Connell, president and CEO, shared that over the past three years, the YMCA of Central Massachusetts has lived its cause like no other time in its 159-year history. "Delivering our best in the most challenging times rekindled our spirit and strengthened the Y and those we serve," he said.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Central Mass. Y hosts fundraiser at Mechanics Hall in Worcester