Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force makes arrests related to fentanyl

On Friday, the Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force (CMVOTF) stated in a media release that they have been conducting multiple investigations dealing with pressed fentanyl pills in the St. Cloud area. The pressed fentanyl pills are commonly referred to as M-Box 30 pills have been linked to overdoses and overdose deaths in the St. Cloud metro area. The City of St. Cloud had 19 overdose deaths in 2022.

On Jan. 26, the Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force was working with the United States Postal Inspector on an investigation into the shipment of large amount of fentanyl pills that were being sent through the mail to Central Minnesota. Investigators intercepted a package that contained approximately 2,300 fentanyl pills that were being shipped to an address in south Waite Park.

Investigators with CMVOTF wrote a search warrant for the residence and with the help of the St. Cloud S.W.A.T. team they were able to secure the people inside the residence. Inside the residence investigators located the fentanyl pills and numerous adults and young children.

During that search warrant investigators arrested Allan Glenn Pickett, 29, of Waite Park, for Aggravated first degree possession of a controlled substance for taking custody of the package of fentanyl pills. Pickett also had six active warrants for his arrest. During the investigation investigators also were able to establish probable cause to arrest Pickett for felony DANCO violation.

Also, inside the residence investigators arrested Gregory Jerome Thorn, 28, of Waite Park, who had an active felony warrant out of Illinois for armed robbery. There was also a juvenile male in the residence that was taken into custody for an active warrant. CMVOTF stated in their media release that investigators will continue to actively investigate the distribution of pressed fentanyl pills in this area.

As last year was about to close, St. Cloud police made an arrest of a male suspect who had 200 fentanyl pills and a handgun without a permit.

Just this month, a St. Cloud woman appeared in court after being charged with manslaughter after her toddler suffered an over dose related death due to fentanyl last year.

CMVOTF is comprised of investigators from St. Cloud, and Sartell Police Departments and deputies from Stearns, Benton, Sherburne, and Morrison Counties.

