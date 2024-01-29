Central Montana men fined $24K, lose hunting privileges for two years of poaching

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks wardens pose with wildlife trophies and a firearm seized following an extensive investigation into poaching in central Montana's Bears Paw Mountains. From left to right are Sgt. Andy Matakis, Cpt. Shane Reno, Criminal Investigator Dirk Paulsen, Warden Haden Hussey, warden Ben Morin. and Warden Brady Murphy.

Two Montana men have been convicted of multiple felony and misdemeanor criminal charges for poaching deer and elk over a two-year period in central Montana's Bears Paw Mountains.

According to a news release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, Michael J. Dess, 20, of Havre, and Lane T. Allen, 22, of Harlem, were charged with a combined total of five felonies and 54 misdemeanors for the unlawful take of deer and elk in 2021 and 2022.

The charges included hunting out of season, hunting without a license, waste of game, taking more animals than limits allow, the use of artificial light, and the unlawful possession of game animals. The charges were filed in Blaine and Hill counties, and involve the taking or the attempt to take nine antlered deer and four bull elk, some of which qualified as "trophy" status animals.

FWP's investigation into Dess and Allen began in the fall of 2022 after wardens received a call on the Department's crime reporting hotline (1-800-TIP-MONT) detailing their illegal hunting activities.

In January, Dess and Allen each entered into plea agreements on separate felony and misdemeanor charges including; killing elk and deer from roadways, after dark, with the use of artificial light.

Dess agreed to pay fines and restitution totaling $16,010. Allen pled guilty to lesser offenses with fines and restitution totaling $8,210. Both men have lost their privileges to hunt, fish or trap in Montana, and across all 50 states for the next 10 years.

The wardens of FWP Region 6 thanked the hunters and landowners who assisted them for helping to solve the case.

Anyone with information about crimes involving fish, wildlife or park regulations are encouraged to visit https://fwp.mt.gov/aboutfwp/enforcement/tip-mont to provide details, call the FWP violation reporting hotline at 1-800-TIP-MONT (1-800-847-6668), or get in touch with their local warden. People providing information may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

This article originally appeared on Great Falls Tribune: Montana men face $24K in fines, loss of hunting rights for poaching