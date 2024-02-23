CENTRAL NEIGHBORHOOD: Plans uncertain for services to the homeless

Feb. 23—TRAVERSE CITY — Central Neighborhood Association's quarterly meeting Thursday focused on updates from Traverse City Fire Department Chief Jim Tuller, Traverse City Police Department Chief Matthew Richmond and Traverse City Area Public Schools Superintendent Dr. John VanWagoner.

Local residents filled the second floor of the Crooked Tree Arts Center on Sixth Street for about 90 minutes.

Homelessness and the idea of keeping Safe Harbor emergency shelter open year-round were not the main topics of discussion; they were among the many topics touched on.

The possibility that the emergency shelter could remain open during the summer months has been a frequent topic at city meetings after city commissioners signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Safe Harbor board members and the Northern Michigan Coalition to End Homelessness in January.

The purpose of the MOU was to commit participants to discussing the possibility of keeping the emergency shelter open beyond its current October-April Special Land Use Permit.

Grand Traverse County commissioners have been invited to sign the MOU, but haven't decided to do so yet.

Some areas of Central Neighborhood abut the intersection near 14th and Division streets commonly referred to as "the Pines." But discussion at the neighborhood meeting about what's been happening with the MOU, Safe Harbor and the Pines lasted less than 20 minutes.

Chief Richmond said during his update Thursday that he had just come from a Safe Harbor community meeting. At that meeting, he said, Safe Harbor officials reported being at or near capacity every night.

"Already, they are seeing record numbers," Richmond said. "This year, they have already had 10,000 check-ins for the season; they had 12,000 all of last year."

Last year, city police responded to 196 calls for service at the Pines, according to Richmond.

As for this summer, plans remain up in the air.

"But what are we going to do about the Pines? Is there something that we can do for the summer to address that situation? I don't know that that's going to happen," he said. "But we are in talks. We are doing what we can to come up with solutions to address the homelessness issue throughout our community."