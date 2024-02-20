Central Ohio brewery lending a helping hand after Kansas City Super Bowl parade shooting

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – Even from hundreds of miles away, a central Ohio business is supporting victims of last week’s shooting at the Super Bowl celebration in Kansas City.

“A senseless tragedy that our hearts bleed for the people out there,” Walt Chrysler, co-owner of Grizzlybird Brewing Co., said.

The brewery is a popular spot for Kansas City Chiefs fans to gather in central Ohio. Brian Farley, the other co-owner, has family in Kansas City. When the shooting took place last Wednesday, Farley and Chrysler immediately started thinking about those affected.

“I struggle to wrap my mind around it,” Chrysler said. “I can’t fathom what the parents of the children are going through, the families of the victims, it’s just very, very sad.”

The brewery is getting ready to help out.

“We want to make sure we can do whatever it is we can do and we want everybody to come out and support,” Farley said.

On Friday, Feb. 23, there will be a fundraiser at the brewery. Farley said there will be live music, a silent auction, and a percentage of sales will go to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City. The fundraiser is scheduled from 6-9 p.m.

“Everybody, the victims and the organizations, everybody — you’re in our prayers, in our thoughts, and we hope the best going forward,” Farley said.

The brewery is located at 5901 Chandler Ct. in Westerville.

