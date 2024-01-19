Central Ohio cities use new technology to help with snow removal

WORTHINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) – Bringing a whole new level to snow and ice treatment — that’s what two cities in central Ohio are focusing on this winter and the technology came in just in time for our first plowable snow of the season.

Worthington is one of the two cities taking this new approach. Their camera is placed on High Street as it is one of the most traveled roads within the city. It’s also a top priority for the service and engineering department.

The camera system is from Frost Solutions. It’s a miniature roadway information system. It provides a panoramic view of the street and allows the department to look at things like air temperature, surface temperature, dew point, wind speed and direction.

“We can make decisions about where we need to prioritize staff, what type of salt treatment we need to put on the roadways, and when we made need to call in the extra staff if we’re not keeping up with the roadway conditions themselves,” said Service and Engineering Director John Moorhead.

Crews can also monitor what the expected roadway and air temperatures will be.

“We can monitor what the road condition might be expected to be, whether it’s ice, whether it’s wet, whether it’s snow. We also get estimates of the snowfall rate,” Moorhead said.

Utilizing this technology benefits the community as well.

“So providing excellent snow and ice control to the city of Worthington is why we’re out here, it’s why we have this system,” said Moorehead. “This gives us the ability to really refine what we’re doing to make sure that the citizens traveling through the roads of Worthington have the best possible services that we can offer.”

These cameras can also be used year around, according to Derek Stromski, the maintenance superintendent.

“We can monitor if Rush Creek is rising, or Olentangy. So, you know, we could put it in different areas. It’s solar powered, so that makes it nice. We can go anywhere,” said Stromski.

Right now, Worthington only has one camera. There are plans to add more in the future.

“Sometimes the northern part gets a little bit more snow than the southern part. So that will also help navigate the crews here,” said Stromski.

The City of Dublin uses Vue Robotics – they have multiple cameras up and around the city. One is placed on Avery Road over State Route 33.

Officials said there are many advantages to technology like this. It allows the workers to make informed decisions and concentrate on the areas that might need a little more help.

