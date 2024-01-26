Central Ohio crews work to patch potholes

DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) – It’s that time of year in central Ohio when potholes are becoming more of a problem again.

“I have to go like 10 miles an hour when I go over the area otherwise I feel like I’m going to literally lose control of my vehicle, because that’s how bad they are,” said Jennifer Gallaway, a pizza delivery driver in Delaware.

Jury selection process for Jason Meade trial begins

As a delivery driver, she spends a lot of time on the road. She said Thursday she encountered potholes on all of her deliveries.

“Every single one,” she said.

The city is well aware of the issue and already started taking care of it.

“We’re getting exactly that worst case scenario cycle where snow, really cold temperatures, and then we’re warming back up, so we’re seeing that,” said Nathan McCoy, Public Works Operations Manager for the city of Delaware. “The freeze thaw cycles play havoc on our roadways and we’re seeing a lot of potholes pop up, especially on some of the busier roads.”

Earlier Thursday, some of the potholes on local street U.S. Route 23 were filled, according to McCoy.

“This is just the season for potholes and unfortunately that’s just the climate we live in and we’re going to have potholes in the city. We do the best we can with trying to take care of them in a timely manner,” he said.

The problem is not unique to Delaware. Other communities are also dealing with potholes. The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) posted on social media to make sure drivers are aware. It said crews will be out across the state over the next several days and weeks repairing potholes. Whether state or local crews, McCoy reminded drivers to be on the lookout for them.

“They could have cars that are coming inches away from hitting them so we just ask you, slow down whenever you see our road workers and just give them space to work, they want to go home to their families just like everybody else,” he said.

McCoy said crews plan to be out again on Friday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.