Who was the central Ohio high school Student of the Week? Your votes decide

The nominees for Feb. 26:

Sakariye Abdullahi, Licking Heights: “Sakariye represents the Hornets in many ways, from his academic excellence to his involvement in student organizations and sports teams. He currently holds a 3.7 GPA while taking a rigorous course schedule that includes several AP and CCP classes. He's also been heavily involved in school organizations, including Model UN and Diaspora. He's been an active member of the football team and is considering continuing his student-athlete status at several colleges. He has an interest in pursuing a post-secondary degree in the sciences. He has yet to decide where he wants to go to college, which includes Marietta, Case Western, Wittenberg and Ohio State.”

Pranav Chitiveli, New Albany: “Pranav's exceptional academic performance, his depth of involvement and leadership in extracurricular activities and his unwavering dedication to personal growth are the reasons for our great enthusiasm in giving Pranav our strongest endorsement for Student of the Week. Pranav's passion for engineering and robotics is truly inspiring. His commitment to learning and understanding the intricate mechanisms behind robot control led him to teach himself Java programming and CAD skills, which he effectively utilized as a Programming and Design leader during his freshman year. Pranav's enthusiasm for engineering extends beyond his personal growth, as he actively seeks opportunities to share his knowledge and passion with the community. He has been an integral part of the NAHS Robotics team, where he served as team captain during his 11th and 12th grades, and also assumed leadership roles in programming, design and outreach during his 9th and 10th grades. His dedication to STEM outreach and volunteering is commendable, having organized over 50 events, including free STEM workshops, robot demonstrations and volunteering at various organizations. Pranav's efforts have been instrumental in securing corporate grants exceeding $12,500 for the team. Moreover, he was recognized as a 2022 FIRST Dean's List Finalist, a prestigious honor that highlights his engineering prowess and leadership abilities. In addition to his robotics/engineering involvement, Pranav has been an active participant in our orchestra program throughout his high school years. His talent and passion for music have earned him a place in the OMEA Regional and All-State Orchestras. Furthermore, he has played as a Young Artist in the New Albany Symphony Orchestra, showcasing his dedication to music and his ability to express himself creatively.”

Kinzey Hannahs, Northridge: “Varsity softball - four years , team captain; varsity basketball - four years, team captain; superintendent’s list - four years; BBB Student of Integrity; Basketball Coaches Association team award; National Honor Society; Volunteer at preschool 2 times per week; Involved with Service Learning Initiatives.”

Natalie Jungers, Newark Catholic: “Natalie Jungers serves on the Junior Fair Board and Team Leadership Council for 4H. In addition to maintaining a 4.0 average in Honors, AP and CCP classes, Natalie has been involved in cross country, track, Key Club, Student Council, robotics and drama crew at Newark Catholic. As an avid reader, she can always be found with a book in her hands and even started Book Club her freshman year of high school. Natalie is kind, inquisitive and plans on continuing her love of STEM toward Civil Engineering in College.”

Aubrey Miller, London: “Aubrey has a 4.499 GPA. She states her favorite class is Introduction to Literature. Aubrey has served as class president all four years of high school. She has also been on the student council for seven years. She is a member of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society and has earned Dean's List honors. She has been on the Merit Honor Roll, is a member of the Superintendent’s Student Advisory Team and served as a student representative to the London High School Principal Selection Team. Aubrey plans to attend a four-year university to pursue a career in Forensic Science.”

Jacob Reash, DeSales: “Senior Jacob Reash currently holds a cumulative GPA of 4.1, is a member of the cross country and track teams, a Student Council representative and an altar server for St. Paul the Apostle Parish. He recently dedicated two entire weekends to serve at the Columbus Catholic Women's Conference and the Columbus Catholic Men's Conference, both held at the Ohio Expo Center and State Fairgrounds.”

AJ Young, Canal Winchester: “AJ is a remarkable student who embodies the very essence of excellence at our school. He is a shining example of what it means to be a respectful citizen, problem solver, self-aware individual, responsible learner, collaborator and communicator - the core competencies of our Portrait of a Graduate. In his academics, AJ shows determination and consistently achieves outstanding grades, maintaining As and Bs across all his courses. But AJ's influence extends beyond the classroom walls. As a respectful citizen, he sets the bar high for his peers and is an example for younger students, demonstrating integrity, kindness and a genuine respect for others.Looking toward the future, AJ has his sights set on a career in the culinary arts. AJ takes proactive steps to pursue his dreams by managing an Instagram account dedicated to showcasing his culinary talents. This initiative speaks volumes about his drive, creativity and commitment to his chosen path. AJ is more than deserving of recognition as our CWHS Student of the Week nominee. His exemplary academic performance, positive influence as a role model and proactive approach to pursuing his passions make him a standout member of our school community.”

