Who was the central Ohio high school Student of the Week? Your votes decide

The nominations for The Dispatch's Student of the Week initiative are in, and now it's time for you to pick the best of the best.

Voting is open until noon Thursday, Feb. 22.

Participating high school principals, teachers and guidance counselors nominated students they say have shown outstanding academic and school achievement and community service.

We will announce the winner and runner-up on Friday.

To cast a vote, visit the poll at the bottom of the list of nominees.

If you can't see the ballot when you scroll to the bottom of this story, try refreshing the link or clearing the cache in your browser. Voters can cast one vote per hour per device. You do not have to be a subscriber to vote.

Please be aware: The Dispatch's voting system recognizes only one vote per WiFi IP address, so consider taking your phone off WiFi to vote each hour if you're sharing it with multiple people.

The nominees for Feb. 19:

Sadio Abdi, Westerville North: “Sadio has been a rock star on the student media staff, collaborating with peers on story ideas, graphics and full layouts. In just one day, I found three other teachers who agreed. Sadio is a kind, diligent and fantastic human being. She would never nominate herself, though, because she's so modest. Her smile tells you everything you need to know about who she is.”

Evelyn Hays, Licking Heights: “Evelyn is an excellent student earning a 3.79 GPA while taking Honors, AP and CCP-level classes. Outside of the classroom, she is an outstanding athlete as well, playing four years on the softball team and has signed to play softball at Salisbury University in Maryland.”

Will Kerry, London: “Will Kerry is a five-year member of the LHS Marching Band and four-year member of the Concert Band. Will has played with the All-Star Brass Band for six years and The Ohio Collegiate All-Stars for two years. Will has also participated in high school athletics, playing soccer for four years, tennis for three years, swim for two years and track and field for one year. Will has served as vice president of the National Honor Society for the past two years and has received College Board National Recognition NHRA (National Hispanic Recognition Award) and NRSTA (National Rural and Small Town Award) based on his PSAT score. Will plans to attend Ohio State to major in Aerospace Engineering and join the Ohio State marching band.”

Nathan Riggleman, Newark Catholic: “Nathan Riggleman has helped his team reach the state golf tournament in all of his four years playing varsity, where he also earned the title of team captain. He is taking his talents to the University of Findlay, where he will be furthering his golf career and will be studying Environmental Health and Safety. Aside from being a three-sport athlete, Nathan works hard in the classroom in all Honors, AP and CCP classes. He was chosen as a Kairos leader, where faith is at the forefront, and is a member of National Honor Society, Key Club and Student Council. Nathan gives his all in everything he does, but most importantly he is a stand-up and standout student and is looked upon by his coaches, teachers and peers.”

Cooper Simpson, DeSales: “Cooper recently served as a student leader on the school's Kairos Retreat, assisting the Campus Ministry team run this four-day spiritual retreat. Cooper is also a three-time captain for the lacrosse team, was a member of the 2022 state championship team and the 2023 state runner-up team and will take his talents to Cornell University next school year.”

