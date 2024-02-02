Central Ohio Home & Garden Show to bloom at Ohio Expo Center Feb. 17-25

The Enchanted Cottage Garden was one of the attractions at last year's Dispatch Spring Home & Garden Show presented by Ohio Mulch. The 2024 event will be held Feb. 17-25 (closed Feb. 20) at the Ohio Expo Center.

Looking to turn your backyard into your own personal utopia, a sanctuary of serenity where you can relax and unwind? Or perhaps you need some ideas to revamp your gathering space for springtime cookouts.

Well, spring doesn't begin until March 19, but you can get a jump on the season by attending the Central Ohio Home & Garden Show presented by Ohio Mulch, which will fill the Bricker and Celeste buildings Feb. 17-25 at the Ohio Expo Center, Interstate 71 and East 17th Avenue.

Hundreds of vendors and local home-and-garden businesses are anticipated at the 68th annual show, which is themed "Private Spaces. Beautiful Places."

"The Home & Garden Show is a wonderful place to come down and look everyone in eye if you’re going to let them into your house to do work," said event director Stephen Buzza.

Two stages — the Home Stage, presented by Logan A/C and Heat Services and the Garden Stage presented by the Ohio State University Master Gardener volunteers — will offer a variety of presentations, demonstrations and more.

"We also have wonderful array of talent coming," Buzza said.

The 68th annual Dispatch Spring Home & Garden Show will be held Feb. 17-25 (closed Feb. 20) at the Ohio Expo Center.

In addition to special appearances by personalities from HGTV, the show will feature two Columbus artists, Sarah Hout and Nicholas Nocera.

"They'll both be painting murals during the show, so people will be able to see them live and in action, which is kind of fun," Buzza said.

Of course, the event wouldn't be complete without the splendorous creations that put the "garden" in the show's name. You can find out more about them and other attractions here, plus other details you should know if you plan to attend.

What time does the Home & Garden Show begin each day?

Hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays, Feb. 17-25. The show is closed on Feb. 20.

How much is admission?

General admission is $8 online or $12 at door; children 17 and younger admitted free. Active-duty military and veterans' admission is free on Feb. 22-23. Senior citizens pay $5 at the door on Feb. 21. Teachers admitted free on Feb. 19. Valid ID or credentials are required. Wine tasting add-ons cost $5.

Discount coupons are available at Lowe's to be used at the door only.

To purchase tickets online, go to dispatchshows.com/home-and-garden-show.

Visitors view one of the gardens at the 2023 Dispatch Spring Home & Garden Show presented by Ohio Mulch. This year's event will take place Feb. 17-25.

How many gardens will be on view?

A favorite attraction of Home & Garden show visitors, the garden showcase will feature eight landscapers presenting their ideas for transforming your private spaces into beautiful places.

From sleek and serene to rustic and relaxing, the gardens on display this year will be:

Enchanted Grove by Blue Oak Patio & Landscape

Modern Hideaway by Creative Roots Landscaping

Gardens of Eatin' and Eden by Landscape Design Solutions

Modern Farmhouse Oasis by Oakland Nurseries

A Space for Sanctuary by Peabody Landscape Group

Backyard Escape by Riepenhoff Landscape

Discovery Garden by Seely's Landscape Nursery

Rustic Retreat by Union III Outdoor Living

When can I vote for my favorite garden?

The People's Choice voting period will be Feb. 17-21. Participants can cast ballots or vote by QR codes, which will be posted on signs. Voting will be held in the common areas around all gardens.

Real estate consultants and twin sisters Leslie Davis and Lyndsay Lamb of HGTV's "Unsellable Houses" will appear at the Home & Garden Show on Feb. 25.

Who are this year's special guests?

HGTV personalities loom large in the 2024 program. First, Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas from “Bargain Block” will appear at 1 p.m. on Feb. 18, then Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis from "Unsellable Houses" will close out the show's guest lineup at 1 p.m. Feb. 25.

What's new to the Home & Garden Show?

Buzza said when visitors enter the Home & Garden show this year, they'll be greeted by a "living wall." The 9-foot-tall structure will be bordered by more than 150 plants with moss and driftwood accents.

Where does the 'home' part come in?

If you need a few pointers on how to tackle your next big home project, more than 300 vendors and exhibitors with expertise in remodeling, landscaping, home improvement and more will be available to offer valuable advice, tips and tricks.

You also can learn to make wonderful creations not only in the garden or backyard, but inside your home. There will be a cooking demonstration by "Hell's Kitchen" contestant Jared Bobkin, as well as demonstrations by Cake Craft Co., Glass Rooster Cannery, Janna Kay Charcuterie, Our Cup Cakery, and a baking demonstration by pastry chef Aaron Clouse.

There also will be a plant sale on the final day of the show.

Children's author and music artist Jim Gill will perform at the Home & Garden Show on Feb. 19, which is Kids' Day.

Is there anything for kids to do?

Bring the small fry out on Feb. 19 — Kids' Day — when children's author and musician Jim Gill, who also is a child development specialist, will perform at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Between Gill's sets, Reptile Adventures will be on hand at 2 p.m. with animals for youngsters to meet.

What's the parking situation?

Parking, which can be found off 17th Avenue costs $7, cash preferred. You must mention “Home & Garden Show” to redeem this price.

Do not use 11th Avenue to access the Home & Garden Show. There will be a reroute on 17th Avenue. Keep an eye out for Home & Garden signs that will direct you to the correct parking lots.

How can I get more info?

For stage schedules, a list of exhibitors and other details, visit dispatchshows.com/home-and-garden-show.

