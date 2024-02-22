Central Ohio ministry experiencing success in helping people transition from prison

COLUMBUS — Kindway, a nonprofit organization serving incarcerated men and women at four central Ohio prisons, announced the 200th person who completed its EMBARK reentry program was released from prison Thursday.

Kindway has been offering programming inside prisons to equip incarcerated adults for success since 2011. Kindway staff and volunteer mentors stay connected with those returning to the community for at least one year.

“What a journey! We at Kindway are celebrating a milestone in restored lives and second chances," said Kindway Executive Director Christine Money in a news release. "Getting to 200 releases has been challenging but extremely rewarding to have a front-row seat to the miracles of so many transformed lives. The barriers of those returning from prison are often insurmountable, and we thank God for the safety net of community partners who work with us to remove the most difficult barriers, resulting in the success of our alumni.”

The national rate of return to prison is over 50% within 3 years. Kindway’s rate for its 13 years of operation is 4%, according to the release. The ministry attributes its success to God working through Kindway volunteers, donors, community employment, housing and church partners who accompany alumni from incarceration to independence and success.

Kindway is a non-rofit ministry based in Westerville and founded in 2011. It serves incarcerated adults at the Marion Correctional Institution, the Ohio Reformatory for Women in Marysville, the Pickaway Correctional Institution, and the Madison Correctional Institution.

