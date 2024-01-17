Which central Ohio schools are closed or delayed by bitter cold on Wednesday, Jan. 17?
More than 20 central Ohio school districts have announced school closures or delays for Wednesday, Jan. 17, due to bitterly cold temperatures.
The National Weather Service in Wilmington issued a wind chill advisory from 9 p.m. Tuesday until 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 17, with wind chills forecast to reach as low as -15 degrees.
Columbus City Schools are closed Wednesday for students, but it's because of a scheduled staff records day and not the cold weather.
Here are the districts that reported as of 10 p.m. Tuesday that they would have weather delays or closures Wednesday morning. This list will be updated Wednesday morning as additional information becomes available. School districts are encouraged to send an email with any delays or closures to newsroom@dispatch.com.
School delays or closures for Wednesday, Jan. 17
Big Walnut Local Schools - Closed.
Bloom-Carroll Local Schools - Closed.
Canal Winchester Local Schools - Closed.
Fairbanks Local School District - Two-hour delay
Fairfield Local School District - Two-hour delay, no morning pre-school, breakfast will not be served.
Fairfield Union Local School District - Closed.
Groveport Madison Local School District - Closed.
Hamilton City Schools - Two-hour delay, no morning pre-school.
Jonathan Alder Local Schools- Two-hour delay.
Lancaster City School District - Closed.
Liberty Union-Thurston Local Schools - Closed.
Logan Elm Local School District - Closed.
London City Schools - Two-hour delay.
Madison-Plains Local School District - Two-hour delay.
Marysville Exempted Village School District - Two-hour delay.
North Union Local School District - Two-hour delay.
Olentangy Local Schools - Closed.
Southwest Licking Local School District - The district's two elementary schools (Pataskala Elementary School and Kirkersville Elementary School) will be closed due to heating issues.
Teays Valley Local Schools - Closed.
Westfall Local Schools - Closed
West Jefferson Local Schools - Two-hour delay.
Whitehall City Schools - Closed.
@ShahidMeighan
smeighan@dispatch.com
This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Here are central Ohio schools delayed or closed by cold Wed., Jan.17