Which central Ohio schools are closed or delayed by bitter cold on Wednesday, Jan. 17?

More than 20 central Ohio school districts have announced school closures or delays for Wednesday, Jan. 17, due to bitterly cold temperatures.

The National Weather Service in Wilmington issued a wind chill advisory from 9 p.m. Tuesday until 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 17, with wind chills forecast to reach as low as -15 degrees.

Columbus City Schools are closed Wednesday for students, but it's because of a scheduled staff records day and not the cold weather.

Here are the districts that reported as of 10 p.m. Tuesday that they would have weather delays or closures Wednesday morning. This list will be updated Wednesday morning as additional information becomes available. School districts are encouraged to send an email with any delays or closures to newsroom@dispatch.com.

School delays or closures for Wednesday, Jan. 17

