Central Ohio under winter weather advisory with 2 inches of snow, 40 mph winds possible

A winter weather advisory has been issued for central Ohio from 10 a.m. Monday to 1 a.m. Tuesday, the National Weather Service in Wilmington has announced.

An Arctic cold front is expected to move through central Ohio from the northwest late Monday morning, dropping temperatures and then scattered flurries at first. Snowfall is expected to become more concentrated in the mid- to late-afternoon, with road conditions getting worse after dusk with a total of up to two inches of accumulation possible, the NWS says.

Strong winds of 35 to 40 mph are expected to accompany the front, and could combine with the snow to create squalls that could reduce visibility or cause "white-out" conditions at times, the NWS says.

The advisory area also includes south central, west central and southeast Ohio as well as east central Indiana.

