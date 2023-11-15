Central Pa. man charged with threatening to kill a congressman: U.S. Attorney's Office

A Mechanicsburg man has been arrested in connection with threatening to kill a United States Congressman, according to the United States Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

Robert Lee Ingalls, Jr., 61, was arrested Nov. 10 and charged with interstate transmission of threatening communications, a news release states.

The name of the congressman has not been released.

U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam alleges Ingalls made calls from his cell phone and threatened to kill a specific congressman in voicemail messages that he left on the main congressional office answering system in Washington, D.C.

Fairview Township Police assisted the United States Capitol Police in the investigation, the release states.

United States Magistrate Judge Daryl Bloom ordered on Nov. 13 that Ingalls be held in pretrial detention pending action by a federal grand jury, the release states.

If convicted, Ingalls could face up to five years in prison, supervised release and a fine, the release states.

More: York and Adams County restaurant inspections: fruit flies and slimy water among violations

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Mechanicsburg man charged with threatening to kill a congressman: DOJ