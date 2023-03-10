Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) insider upped their holding by 21% earlier this year

Looking at Central Pacific Financial Corp.'s (NYSE:CPF ) insider transactions over the last year, we can see that insiders were net buyers. That is, there were more number of shares purchased by insiders than there were sold.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Central Pacific Financial Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when President Arnold Martines bought US$97k worth of shares at a price of US$19.44 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$20.69. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. The good news for Central Pacific Financial share holders is that an insider was buying at near the current price. Arnold Martines was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insiders At Central Pacific Financial Have Sold Stock Recently

We have seen a bit of insider selling at Central Pacific Financial, over the last three months. Independent Director Earl Fry divested only US$14k worth of shares in that time. Neither the lack of buying nor the presence of selling is heartening. But the volume sold is so low that it really doesn't bother us.

Insider Ownership Of Central Pacific Financial

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Central Pacific Financial insiders own 2.9% of the company, worth about US$16m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Central Pacific Financial Insiders?

Our data shows a little more insider selling, but no insider buying, in the last three months. But the sales were small, so we're not concerned. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders own shares in Central Pacific Financial and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Central Pacific Financial. For example - Central Pacific Financial has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

