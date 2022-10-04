Central Park carousel menace wielded knife, yelled anti-women screed at children before bust, Manhattan prosecutors say

The man who threatened families with a pocket knife at the Central Park Carousel went on a dark, bizarre anti-woman rant before he was taken into custody, Manhattan prosecutors said Tuesday.

“Women should not have rights! Women are s---!” Damien Greene, 30, screamed as he waved his knife at two small boys and their older sister at the carousel, in the middle of the park just south of E. 65th St., according to a criminal complaint.

Greene was arrested on menacing, criminal possession of a weapon, aggravated harassment and endangering the welfare of a child charges for the bizarre Sunday outburst. He was released without bail after his brief arraignment Monday night in Manhattan Criminal Court.

None of the charges were eligible for bail, but Manhattan prosecutors asked that Greene receive “the highest form of supervised release” to ensure he returns to court.

At Greene’s arraignment, Assistant District Attorney James O’Donohue said Greene “has had minimal contact with the criminal justice system in New York state” but he has been arrested repeatedly in Virginia, Wisconsin, Illinois and Florida.

Greene lives in the Rockaways in Queens, law enforcement officials said.

Greene was standing by the carousel ticket booth when two young boys approached the cashier. A second later, Greene began yelling at the two tots.

“The defendant’s brazen actions left the victims, including the 9 and 6-year-old boys, fearful for their safety,” O’Donohue said.

“No one knows what set him off,” said Mireya Gomez, a tourist from Washington D.C. who witnessed the incident told the Daily News on Sunday.

When the boys’ older sister showed up, Greene pulled his pocketknife and waved it at her and the children as he began his anti-woman diatribe.

When police arrived at the park to arrest Greene, he claimed the crowd was picking on him for being gay. Cops retrieved the knife from his pocket.