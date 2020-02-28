Central Park Five's Kevin Richardson slams Bloomberg campaign

Louise Hall
AP

Kevin Richardson, a member of the Central Park Five, has hit out at Mayor Michael Bloomberg’s presidential run and his blocking of a multimillion-dollar settlement over the group’s wrongful persecution.

Mr Richardson, one of the five teenagers wrongfully convicted for the shocking assault of Trishia Meili in 1989, was reported to have criticised Mr Bloomberg at an event outside his campaign office in Manhattan.

“We all might vote for a different candidate, but I’m sure [any other Democrat] will be better than Michael Bloomberg,” Mr Richardson said, according to the New York Post article.

“It wasn’t about the lawsuit. It was about getting our life back,” he said of the settlement. “At the end of the day, no amount of money could equal what we endured.”

Mr Richardson was exonerated of the vicious attack on Ms Meili in 2002 alongside four other's Antron McCray, Yusef Salaam, Raymond Santana, and Korey Wise.

The five men filed a lawsuit against the city in 2003 asking for $250 million in compensation for wrongful conviction, racial discrimination, and emotional distress.

Mr Bloomberg was mayor of New York City when the lawsuit was filed, and it dragged on for more than a decade.

His administration spent nearly $6 million fighting the case and the Bloomberg administration refused to settle.

Richardson is also said to have taken aim at Mr Bloomberg’s notorious presidential campaign advertising.

“Don’t let these ads get to you. Don’t be bamboozled by this,” Richardson said.

“We know personally who Michael Bloomberg is, and I’m here to step forward and let you know it’s time to vote, it’s time for our voices to be heard,” Richardson added.

The multi-billionaire is said to have spent over half a billion dollars on advertising according to Bloomberg, who also noted this was an unprecedented amount in the history of presidential primary campaigns.

In response, the Bloomberg campaign issued a statement to The New York Post that did not directly address the former mayor’s handling of the controversial case.

However, the statement pointed to his apology for backing stop-and-frisk: “Mike will continue the dialogue he is having across the country on issues important to the Black and Latino community.”

The Central Park Five, who were all teenagers at the time of conviction, received sentences ranging from five to 15 years.

A nine-month review of the case and confession of serial rapist Matias Reyes which led to the evaluation of DNA that tied Reyes to the crime caused the men’s convictions to be overturned.

Mr Reyes could not be convicted for the rape and assault as his confession came after the statute of limitations had passed.

City Hall paid $41 million to settle the men’s lawsuit against the city in 2014 when Mayor Bill de Blasio took office.

Read more

AOC says Bloomberg would lead to an 'even worse' version of Trump

Michael Bloomberg accused of paying people to cheer for him at debate

John Oliver urges US not to vote for Bloomberg

Trump refuses to apologise to Central Park Five

Central Park Five prosecutor refused to consult on Netflix documentary

Central Park Five: Men wrongly convicted for 1989 rape awarded $41

  • Donald Trump Jr. accuses Democrats of hoping coronavirus 'kills millions of people'
    Yahoo News

    Donald Trump Jr. accuses Democrats of hoping coronavirus 'kills millions of people'

    Amid growing fears of a coronavirus outbreak in the United States, Donald Trump Jr. accused Democrats on Friday of hoping that the disease kills millions of Americans to thwart his father's chances of reelection. “Anything that they can use to try to hurt Trump, they will,” Trump Jr. said on “Fox & Friends.” Congressional Democrats and some Republicans have criticized the Trump administration — which slashed spending for epidemic preparedness in its first budget — for lack of preparedness for the coronavirus outbreak, but there are no reports of Democrats rooting for people to die from it.

  • Bloomberg

    EU Walks Turkey Tightrope With Limited Sanctions on Drilling

    The EU asset freezes and travel bans on two employees of Turkish Petroleum Corp. make good on the bloc's months-long vow to counter Turkey's oil and natural-gas exploration in waters that are part of the exclusive economic zone of member country Cyprus. The sanctions also are the first of their kind in response to the actions of a nation seeking to join the EU. “Hanging in the balance is a possible influx of Syrian refugees into Europe,” said Michael Emerson of the CEPS think tank in the Belgian capital.

  • Missing Mennonite woman, 27, found dead 250 miles from home
    NBC News

    Missing Mennonite woman, 27, found dead 250 miles from home

    The body of a Mennonite woman who disappeared from her New Mexico home at the end of January was found last week in Arizona, more than 250 miles away, and authorities said Tuesday they believe she was kidnapped and murdered. Sasha Marie Krause, 27, was last seen leaving her Crouch Mesa home at 8 p.m. on Jan. 18, according to the San Juan County Sheriff's Office in New Mexico. Deputies responded to Lamp & Light Publishers, a Mennonite bookstore across the street from Farmington Mennonite Church, at 3 a.m. on Jan. 19, at which point Krause was reported missing.

  • Laurene Powell Jobs says she won't pass down her and Steve Jobs' billions to their children: 'It ends with me'
    Business Insider

    Laurene Powell Jobs says she won't pass down her and Steve Jobs' billions to their children: 'It ends with me'

    Laurene Powell Jobs, the widow of Apple CEO Steve Jobs, isn't interested in "legacy wealth building," according to a new interview in The New York Times. Powell Jobs is worth an estimated $24 billion, which she inherited after Jobs died in 2011. Laurene Powell Jobs says she isn't interested in passing her fortune down to her children.

  • Amid virus, Saudis close Islam's holiest sites to foreigners
    Associated Press

    Amid virus, Saudis close Islam's holiest sites to foreigners

    Saudi Arabia on Thursday closed off the holiest sites in Islam to foreign pilgrims over the coronavirus, disrupting travel for thousands of Muslims already headed to the kingdom and potentially affecting plans later this year for millions more ahead of the fasting month of Ramadan and the annual hajj pilgrimage. The unprecedented move, which wasn't taken even during the 1918 flu epidemic that killed tens of millions worldwide, showed the growing worry about the virus across the Middle East, which has more than 360 confirmed cases. The region's hardest-hit nation is Iran, which is Saudi Arabia's biggest nearby rival, with the death toll reaching at least 26, the largest behind only China, where the epidemic began.

  • Tucker Carlson Turns to AOC Creepshot Guy for Coronavirus Expertise
    The Daily Beast

    Tucker Carlson Turns to AOC Creepshot Guy for Coronavirus Expertise

    Amid growing fears of a coronavirus outbreak and U.S. financial markets hitting a record drop on Thursday, Fox News host Tucker Carlson turned to a conservative columnist best known for taking creepy photos of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) as his expert on the crisis on Thursday night. It should perhaps come as no surprise that Carlson's guest, Washington Examiner columnist Eddie Scarry, used his primetime cable news appearance to talk about the “Commie cough” and to claim that Chinese people eating skunks are responsible for the rise of the virus. In kicking off his Fox News program, Carlson argued that it is liberals' “attitude” towards diversity that has “left us vulnerable to the coronavirus” before welcoming on Scarry to enlighten viewers on the health crisis horrors caused by political correctness.

  • New Zealand's PM says Australia's deportation policy is 'corrosive'
    Reuters

    New Zealand's PM says Australia's deportation policy is 'corrosive'

    Australia's deportation policy is so "corrosive" that it has soured its bilateral relationship with New Zealand, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Friday, a rare bust-up between the two historic allies. Australia's conservative government has in recent months moved to deport thousands of foreigners convicted of crimes as part of an immigration crackdown that can also strip dual-nationals of their Australian citizenship. The move has seen hundreds of people deported to New Zealand, a country that some left when just children and have few ties to.

  • Right-wing extremists killed 330 in the US in last decade, figures show
    The Independent

    Right-wing extremists killed 330 in the US in last decade, figures show

    A new report shows that right-wing extremists were responsible for 330 murders in the United States in the past decade, or 76 percent of all domestic extremist-related murders in that time. The annual Murder and Extremism report published by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) shows that out of the 42 extremist-related murders in the US in 2019, 38 were committed by individuals subscribing to various far-right ideologies, including white supremacy. The deadliest, by far, was the August white supremacist shooting spree at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, which left 22 people dead and at least 24 more wounded.

  • Report: Michelle Obama petitioned to run as vice president to stop Bernie Sanders
    Yahoo News Video

    Report: Michelle Obama petitioned to run as vice president to stop Bernie Sanders

    Fearing the selection of Bernie Sanders as the Democrats' 2020 presidential nominee, a growing number of establishment party officials are reportedly considering Sherrod Brown as a late-entry “white knight” with Michelle Obama as a running mate.

  • Limbaugh and Trump fuel coronavirus conspiracy theories
    Yahoo News

    Limbaugh and Trump fuel coronavirus conspiracy theories

    Conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh, who told his listeners that alarmism about the coronavirus was a plot to bring down President Trump, has attacked the CDC official who warned Americans that the virus will inevitably spread in the U.S. “Dr. Nancy Messonnier of the Centers for Disease Control — which today warned it could be bad, it might be bad, don't go to school and don't go to work, stay at home and teleconference — is the sister of the former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein,” Limbaugh said on Tuesday's program. Rosenstein, who resigned from the Justice Department last May, oversaw the investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller that President Trump sought to stop.

  • Congressman Threatens to Beat Up Trump Jr. for Claiming Democrats Want Coronavirus Pandemic
    The Daily Beast

    Congressman Threatens to Beat Up Trump Jr. for Claiming Democrats Want Coronavirus Pandemic

    Rep. John Garamendi (D-CA) lashed out at presidential scion Donald Trump Jr. for claiming Democrats seemingly want the coronavirus to kill “millions of people” so they can end President Donald Trump's “streak of winning,” threatening a “serious altercation” on Friday morning if the first son got near him. With financial markets tanking amid growing fears over the coronavirus, Team Trump and right-wing media have trained their attention on complaining about how Democrats and mainstream media have reacted to the Trump administration's disjointed response to the crisis. During a Friday morning Fox & Friends appearance, Trump Jr. insisted that Democrats were rooting for a massive disaster.

  • Man who faked being gay to gain lesbian's trust is convicted of raping her
    NBC News

    Man who faked being gay to gain lesbian's trust is convicted of raping her

    A 36-year-old Atlanta man was convicted of raping a woman he had met on a commuter train after pretending to be gay to gain her trust, prosecutors said. The man, Taurence Callagain, met the woman in 2015 at a transit station on the west side of the city, and the two eventually exchanged numbers after riding the same train, according to a statement from the Fulton County District Attorney's office. Weeks later, after the victim missed the last bus of the night, Callagain offered to drive her home, according to the DA's office.

  • Inside the 'horrifying' 4-star hotel in Tenerife, where hundreds of guests have been quarantined after coronavirus cases in the resort
    Business Insider

    Inside the 'horrifying' 4-star hotel in Tenerife, where hundreds of guests have been quarantined after coronavirus cases in the resort

    Hundreds of tourists at a plush hotel in Tenerife have been put on lockdown after a doctor visiting from Italy's Lombardy region tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Guests at the H10 Costa Adeje Palace have described a chaotic response to the outbreak and have complained about the conflicting advice given by authorities and hotel staff. While some have chosen to remain in their rooms, others are wandering around hotel grounds and have been seen relaxing by the pool in face masks.

  • Doctors Inside Iran Believe Coronavirus Is More Serious Than Reported, and Getting Worse
    Time

    Doctors Inside Iran Believe Coronavirus Is More Serious Than Reported, and Getting Worse

    Right now in Iran we are facing a coronavirus epidemic,” said a senior medical doctor at the Masih Daneshvari hospital in Tehran, the country's top pulmonary public hospital and the main facility overseeing coronavirus patients. Public officials have not confirmed how the disease arrived in Iran, but it appears to be the locus for the regional outbreak. So far, Afghanistan, Georgia, Bahrain, Iraq, Kuwait, Lebanon, and Oman reported their first cases of coronavirus, all linked to passengers traveling from Iran.

  • World harshens its virus response as epidemic worsens by day
    Associated Press

    World harshens its virus response as epidemic worsens by day

    Saudi Arabia cut travel to Islam's holiest sites, South Korea toughened penalties for those breaking quarantines and airports across Latin America looked for signs of sick passengers as a new virus troubled places around the globe. “Viruses don't know borders and they don't stop at them,” said Roberto Speranza, the health minister in Italy, where northern towns were on army-guarded lockdowns and supermarket shelves were bare. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe called for schools across the country to close for weeks, a decision that impacted 12.8 million students.

  • 25 Glass Coffee Tables for Any and Every Living Room
    Architectural Digest

    25 Glass Coffee Tables for Any and Every Living Room

    Could we be any clearer? Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Nigeria's Islamists targeting Christians to provoke religious war, says minister
    Reuters

    Nigeria's Islamists targeting Christians to provoke religious war, says minister

    Islamist militant groups in Nigeria have begun targeting Christians in an attempt to provoke a religious war, the information minister said on Thursday. Islamist insurgents in Nigeria have killed around 35,000 people and displaced at least two million in the past decade, driven first by Boko Haram and more recently by its offshoot, the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP). Information Minister Lai Mohammed said jihadist groups in the northeast of the country have now adopted a "deliberate policy of attacking Christians."

  • Central Park Five's Kevin Richardson slams Bloomberg campaign
    The Independent

    Central Park Five's Kevin Richardson slams Bloomberg campaign

    Kevin Richardson, a member of the Central Park Five, has hit out at Mayor Michael Bloomberg's presidential run and his blocking of a multimillion-dollar settlement over the group's wrongful persecution. Mr Richardson, one of the five teenagers wrongfully convicted for the shocking assault of Trishia Meili in 1989, was reported to have criticised Mr Bloomberg at an event outside his campaign office in Manhattan. “We all might vote for a different candidate, but I'm sure [any other Democrat] will be better than Michael Bloomberg,” Mr Richardson said, according to the New York Post article.

  • Coronavirus: How Fox News and other right-wing media endanger our health
    USA TODAY Opinion

    Coronavirus: How Fox News and other right-wing media endanger our health

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced on Tuesday that Americans should prepare for a “significant disruption” to everyday life as the spread of COVID-19 (known colloquially as the coronavirus) into the United States becomes “not so much a question of if,” according to one official, “but rather more a question of exactly when.” Despite steady warnings from health organizations worldwide, right-wing media are clogging the airwaves with conspiracy theories and inaccurate reporting. Outlets like Fox News are broadcasting sensationalistic, poorly sourced talking points, obfuscating the realities of the outbreak and the United States' own readiness to deal with it, leaving Americans more vulnerable and less informed.

  • Critic Says Trump Is 'Ignorant' and 'Incoherent' On Coronavirus. Others Call It 'Trump' Virus.
    The National Interest

    Critic Says Trump Is 'Ignorant' and 'Incoherent' On Coronavirus. Others Call It 'Trump' Virus.

    Yesterday evening President Donald Trump addressed the public from the White House to explain what actions the government was taking in response to the coronavirus and offer assurances. “I have just received another briefing from a great group of talented people on the virus that is going around to various parts of the world,” Trump said, before a defense of his administration's timetable of actions including restricting flights from infected areas. The President said most of the Americans currently infected with coronavirus were improving, and that they were being well taken care of.

  • Mom Enlisted Son to Murder Husband, Daughter for Insurance Money: Prosecutors
    The Daily Beast

    Mom Enlisted Son to Murder Husband, Daughter for Insurance Money: Prosecutors

    A New Jersey woman faces murder charges after allegedly enlisting her son and his friend to brutally kill her daughter and husband 25 years ago by promising them a cut of his life-insurance policy. Dolores Morgan, 66, and her 47-year-old son, Ted Connors, were indicted by a grand jury Wednesday evening on seven counts, including murder and conspiracy, in relation to the 1994 stabbing death of Ana Mejia and the fatal shooting of Nicholas Connors in May 1995, the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office told The Daily Beast. Prosecutors allege that while Connors murdered his father and sister with his best friend, Jose Carrero, Morgan was the true mastermind behind the scheme.

  • Map: Confirmed coronavirus cases, worldwide
    NBC News

    Map: Confirmed coronavirus cases, worldwide

    Health officials worldwide are working to contain cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus that originated in China. This map will be updated when more information is available. As of Feb. 26, COVID-19 cases were confirmed in China and more than 35 other countries.

  • At least 7 Iranian government officials have coronavirus
    The Week

    At least 7 Iranian government officials have coronavirus

    Masoumeh Ebtekar, Iran's vice president for women and family affairs, is the latest Iranian government official to contract the COVID-19 coronavirus. Ebtekar is the highest-ranking woman in Iran's government, and is now quarantined at home, her deputy announced on Thursday. The other infected officials are Iraj Harirchim, deputy health minister; Mojtaba Zolnour, a Parliament member from Qom and head of Parliament's national security and foreign policy committee; Mahmoud Sadeghi, a member of Parliament from Tehran; Morteza Rahmanzadeh, the mayor of a Tehran district; Dr. Mohamad Reza Ghadir, head of coronavirus management in Qom; and Hadi Khosroshahi, a major cleric and former ambassador to the Vatican.

  • Chancellor Hopefuls Clash in Duel for Post-Merkel Germany
    Bloomberg

    Chancellor Hopefuls Clash in Duel for Post-Merkel Germany

    In the town of Apolda in the eastern German state of Thuringia, supporters of the Christian Democratic Union shouted down local media, claiming reporters smeared the state chapter. With beer flowing freely, that anger quickly turned to wild cheers when Friedrich Merz appeared before some 1,300 sympathizers, a day after the race to lead Germany's most powerful party started. For the bulk in attendance, Merkel -- and not a rogue decision by local CDU lawmakers to ally with the far-right Alternative for Germany -- was the problem, and Merz is the answer.

  • Dear passwords: Forget you. Here's what is going to protect us instead
    USA TODAY

    Dear passwords: Forget you. Here's what is going to protect us instead

    “We are moving into a world which we're calling passwordless, which is the ability for our applications, devices and computers to recognize us by something other than the old-fashioned password,” says Wolfgang Goerlich, advisory chief information security officer for Cisco-owned security firm Duo. Biometric information such as an iris scan or a fingerprint can be stolen, too, and you can't change those.