Central Park ice rinks to close as Trump Organization contract ends

Two ice skating rinks operated by the Trump Organization are set to close in Central Park at 4 p.m. on Sunday as the city severs its contract with the company. The decision to cut ties by the de Blasio administration came after the Capitol riot, CBS New York reports.

The leases to the Wollman Rink and the Lasker Rink will be terminated on February 26. The rinks are set to close Sunday to allow time for the Trump Organization to move out.

Families decried the move, with one skater pleading for more time. "So much has been taken away from us this year, and this was one thing that was kind of holding us all together," Mya Henning told CBS New York. "It's only, like, six weeks more that we're asking for."

Eric Trump, the executive vice president of the Trump Organization and former President Trump's son, issued a statement to CBS New York calling the move "a political stunt that only hurts New Yorkers."

The Trump Organization will also no longer operate the carousel in Central Park as well as a golf course in the Bronx. The Trump Organization is appealing the city's decision to cut ties.

The city is looking for a replacement operators, though it's unclear when a replacement will be named.

