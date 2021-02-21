  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Central Park ice rinks to close as Trump Organization contract ends

April Siese
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Two ice skating rinks operated by the Trump Organization are set to close in Central Park at 4 p.m. on Sunday as the city severs its contract with the company. The decision to cut ties by the de Blasio administration came after the Capitol riot, CBS New York reports.

The leases to the Wollman Rink and the Lasker Rink will be terminated on February 26. The rinks are set to close Sunday to allow time for the Trump Organization to move out.

Families decried the move, with one skater pleading for more time. "So much has been taken away from us this year, and this was one thing that was kind of holding us all together," Mya Henning told CBS New York. "It's only, like, six weeks more that we're asking for."

Eric Trump, the executive vice president of the Trump Organization and former President Trump's son, issued a statement to CBS New York calling the move "a political stunt that only hurts New Yorkers."

The Trump Organization will also no longer operate the carousel in Central Park as well as a golf course in the Bronx. The Trump Organization is appealing the city's decision to cut ties.

The city is looking for a replacement operators, though it's unclear when a replacement will be named.

2 Central Park ice rinks to close after city severs ties with Trump Organization

BET premieres "Disrupt and Dismantle" during Black History Month

Black transgender woman files second lawsuit against Georgia Department of Corrections for not keeping her safe

Recommended Stories

  • Central Park ice rinks closing more than a month early

    The City moved to terminate its concession contracts with The Trump Organization following the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol.

  • New York City shutting down Trump Organization ice rinks

    Ice Hockey in Harlem director Malik Garvin discusses the impact of the closures on his program. He is joined by Amya Hernandez, who participates in the program, and her mother Zoraida.

  • Ron Johnson anticipates Senate hearing on Capitol Hill security

    Senate Homeland Security Committee member warned that Tuesday's hearing will commence with lack of information from security officials.

  • Former DOD chief of staff slams ‘baseless claims of racism’ at department

    Kash Patel argues the ‘continued politicization’ of the defense department comes at the military’s expense. He also criticizes Biden’s ‘outrageous’ comments on China’s treatment of Uighurs.

  • U.S. not 'out of the woods' as nation nears 500,000 COVID-19 deaths

    The United States faces a dark milestone despite a recent decline in COVID-19 cases as it prepares to mark a staggering half million deaths this week, nearly a year after the novel coronavirus pandemic upended the country with dueling public health and economic crises. "It's nothing like we've ever been through in the last 102 years since the 1918 influenza pandemic... It really is a terrible situation that we've been through - and that we're still going through," Dr. Anthony Fauci, White House COVID-19 medical adviser and the nation's top infectious disease official, told CNN's "State of the Union" program on Sunday. The White House has said it will memorialize the moment but had no immediate comment on Sunday about its plans.

  • Trump to make his first public appearance since leaving office

    Former President Donald Trump is expected to make his first public appearance since leaving office next week at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida. The New York Post reported that Trump is scheduled to speak on Sunday, Feb. 28 in regards to “the future of the Republican Party and the conservative movement,” according to a source. Why would CPAC want Trump to speak?

  • Why Denmark's immigrants are losing hope of ever becoming citizens

    Jino Victoria Doabi's voice cracks as she describes the bidding war between Denmark's political parties to make it harder for those born abroad to become citizens. "It makes me feel that I'm not worth anything," the 28-year-old sobs. "I study at the finest university in Denmark and I study the hardest of everyone, and I work hard to improve democracy too, and still this is nothing - just because of where I was born." In most respects, Denmark is a socially-progressive Scandinavian nation, with low levels of inequality, generous welfare, and liberal views on gender equality. But the influence of the populist Danish People's Party over the last 20 years has pushed even the supposedly centrist Social Democratic and Liberal parties towards positions normally more associated with anti-Islamic populist like Donald Trump.

  • Rep. McCaul defends Texas power grid: 'We're not used to this type of weather'

    Texas' system "was set up that way to be independent of federal oversight and regulations," he said.

  • Regé-Jean Page Reprises His ‘Bridgerton’ Role in ‘SNL’ Intimacy Coordinator Sketch — Watch

    Page was joined by Chloe Fineman, Pete Davidson, and Mikey Day in roasting the series' steamy sex scenes.

  • The Justice Department and FBI are investigating whether Roger Stone and Alex Jones played a role in the Capitol siege, report says

    Federal investigators are studying how the agitation of right-wing influencers might have inspired the Capitol insurrection, says the Washington Post.

  • How Lucas Giolito, Yasmani Grandal are forging new pitcher-catcher bond

    James McCann cashed in on his free agency this winter, leaving Lucas Giolito to establish a new pitcher-catcher bond with the White Sox top backstop, Yasmani Grandal.

  • Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said letting Trump 'define' the future of the Republican party will 'just further divide our country'

    Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson also said he will not back Trump during his reelection run in 2024 on CNN's State of the Union Sunday.

  • UK urges UN resolution for pause in conflicts for virus jabs

    Britain circulated a draft resolution to the U.N. Security Council on Friday demanding that all warring parties immediately institute a “sustained humanitarian pause” to enable people in conflict areas to be vaccinated for COVID-19. The proposed resolution reiterates the council’s demand last July 1 for “a general and immediate cessation of hostilities” in major conflicts from Syria and Yemen to Central African Republic, Mali and Sudan and Somalia. The appeal was first made by U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on March 23, 2020, to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

  • China Box Office: ‘Hi, Mom’ Overtakes Initial Frontrunner ‘Detective Chinatown 3’ in Total Sales

    The Beijing Culture-backed tear-jerking comedy “Hi, Mom” grossed $134 million this weekend to finally surpass Wanda Film’s record-breaking Chinese New Year holiday frontrunner “Detective Chinatown 3” in overall box office, having led the latter in single-day returns since Monday. It is now only the sixth film to ever have grossed more than RMB400 million ($62 […]

  • How to Prevent an American Royal Family

    70 years ago this week, Congress term-limited the presidency. Now it’s time to take the next step.

  • Relive Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Final Summer Together Before Their Divorce Took Center Stage

    Before filing for divorce, Kim Kardashian spent quality time with Kanye West in hopes of saving their marriage. Relive what would end up being their final summer as a couple.

  • Michigan football set to add Baltimore Ravens' Matt Weiss as QB coach

    For the second time this offseason, Michigan football is hiring an assistant from the Baltimore Ravens staff. This time it is Matt Weiss, who will serve as QB coach.

  • Democrats start lobbying for the first black woman to be appointed to the Supreme Court bench

    Senior Democrats are pushing Joe Biden to honour is election pledge and appoint the Supreme Court's first female African-American justice. Mr Biden promised to appoint a black woman to the bench just before last year's South Carolina primary which rescued his then faltering campaign for the Democratic nomination. Although there is no current vacancy, the jostling has already started on Capitol Hill in anticipation of a seat becoming vacant. Stephen Breyer, one of three liberal justices left on the nine-strong Supreme Court, is 82 and should he step down Mr Biden will be able to make a nomination at a time when, thanks to vice president Kamala Harris's casting vote, the Democrats has a majority in the Senate. Barack Obama was thwarted from appointing Merrick Garland to the Supreme Court in 2016, following the death of Anthony Scalia, by the Republican Senate majority.

  • Tribes have high hopes as Haaland confirmation hearing nears

    Deb Haaland stood with fellow tribal members protesting an oil pipeline outside a reservation in North Dakota, advocated for protecting cultural landmarks in her home state of New Mexico and pointedly told government witnesses in a hearing about blasting sacred Native American sites near the U.S.-Mexico border: “I don't know how you can sleep at night.” Native Americans have reason to believe the two-term U.S. congresswoman will push forward on long-simmering issues in Indian Country if she's confirmed as secretary of the Interior Department, which has broad oversight of tribal affairs and energy development. Unlike most people who have held the job, she won't need to be schooled on the history of Native Americans or tribal sovereignty.

  • Ice rink brings Michigan community together during dark winter

    Scott Chittle's neighborhood is building special memories at the ice rink he built during the pandemic.