Central Park jogger attacked, sexually assaulted near ice rink, police say

Minyvonne Burke

A woman in her 20s was sexually assaulted while jogging near Central Park’s iconic Wollman Rink, the New York City Police Department said Thursday.

The attack happened just before 7:30 a.m. Police said a man wearing all black approached the woman from behind, grabbed her and choked her until she passed out.

He then sexually assaulted her and fled, police said in a statement. The woman was stable when she was taken to a local hospital.

As of late Thursday morning, no arrests have been made.

