🌱 Central Park Studies Climate + Adams Takes On Subway Crime

Mayor Eric Adams and Governor Kathy Hochul presented a new plan to fight crime in the subways Friday, involving a crackdown on homelessness and any use considered "illegal." The plan also includes homeless outreach teams and "end of the line" centers to connect anyone left on a train at its last stop with housing or other social services. "This is not about arresting people, this is about arresting a problem," Adams said. (New York City Patch) New York City's anime convention last November likely did not contribute to the spread of the Omicron COVID-19 variant, according to a study by the CDC. Transmission at the event was lower than feared, due to the use of masks, social distancing, and good ventilation. (New York City Patch) Citing concerns over staffing shortages, New York State announced it would not enforce a vaccine booster mandate for healthcare workers, that was set to go into effect on Monday. 75% of the state's healthcare force has gotten a COVID-19 booster. (NBC New York) A man is in police custody after fatally stabbing his roommate at their home in Crown Heights. The NYPD told Patch the investigation is ongoing. (New York City Patch) The Central Park Conservancy is teaming up with Yale University to meticulously study over 40 years of data, with the hopes of analyzing the affects of climate change on urban parks. In three to five years time their goal is to produce detailed maps that can be of use to parks across the country as they face increased threats from storms like Ida this past fall. (Gothamist)

Dogilates at Bond Vet - Williamsburg, 625 Driggs Ave. (9:00 AM)

Mucinex Scavenger Hunt, with the chance to win tickets to Los Angeles , at Queens Center Mall (10:00 AM)

GreenThumb GrowTogether Conference - Part I, online (10:30 AM)

Well at Walker, at Walker Hotel Tribeca, 77 Walker St. (4:00 PM)

From my notebook:

Friday in NYC history marked the assassination of Malcolm X , while Mayor Ed Koch enjoyed a fortune cookie, and more. Take a trip back in time with Patch. (New York City Patch)

Believe it or not it's almost daylight savings. The clocks move one hour forward on March 13th this year. (New York City Patch)

Here's a few strange real estate listing in the New York City area, including at least two castles. (New York City Patch)

Behind The Scoreboard – More Than A Cyclist, A Hero! (Details)

The 2022 “Autism Can Do” Scholarship is Accepting Applications (Details)

45years and older?Paid study for your opinions; one session only! (Details)

Earn up to $60 as a Tech Product Tester With - Shift Smart (Details)

Early Childhood Education Teacher (Details)

