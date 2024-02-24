Central Park Zoo escapee Flaco the owl dies

NEW YORK — Flaco the owl, who flew his coop at the Central Park Zoo after someone opened his habitat and quickly became a New York City treasure, died Friday after a midflight collision with an Upper West Side building, zoo officials said.

The Eurasian owl was a treat to behold for bird watchers around Central Park for the past year. But his life came to a tragic end when he flew into a building on West 89th Street, zoo officials said.

“The downed owl was reported to the Wild Bird Fund by people in the building,” the Central Park Zoo said in a statement. “Staff from the WBF quickly responded, retrieved the non-responsive owl and declared him dead shortly afterward.”

Flaco’s remains were taken to the Bronx Zoo so a necropsy could be performed.

“We will miss you, Flaco, and we know you will be missed by the long-term birders of New York City, those inspired by your presence, and the New Yorkers you brought out to experience birding for the first time,” the NYC Audubon said on X.

The owl was a resident of the Central Park Zoo until Feb. 2, 2023, when someone tore open his stainless steel mesh enclosure and he flew away.

His departure sparked a massive owl hunt with zoo officials trying to recover the owl. Flaco quickly became a social media sensation as residents began posting images of the regal owl on trees throughout Central Park and the West Side.

Flaco’s park adventure also quickly became a highlight for New York City birders who photographed and reported on his movements.

After two weeks of chasing Flaco around the park trying to entice him with food and “recordings of eagle owl calls,” Central Park Zoo officials announced they were suspending recovery efforts.

“Though he showed some interest in the calls, the attempt was unsuccessful,” zoo officials said at the time. “Efforts at recovering the bird have proven more difficult since he has been very successful at hunting and consuming the abundant prey in the park.”

Zoo workers continued to keep an eye on Flaco and were “prepared to resume recovery efforts if he shows any sign of difficulty or distress.”

Central Park Zoo officials blamed Flaco’s death on the vandal who ripped open the owl’s enclosure, allowing him to fly away.

“We are still hopeful that the NYPD, which is investigating the vandalism, will ultimately make an arrest,” zoo officials said.

Flaco, in the end, met the same fate as hawks and other birds flying around the city: glass windows. Birds do not see clear glass windows as a barrier and usually fly into them at full speed, the Audubon Society said.

About 365 million to 1 billion U.S. birds are killed annually in collisions with windows, the Audubon Society said. Collisions with windows are the second leading cause of bird mortality — second only to free-roaming cats.

“Flaco will live on in our memories and in the positive actions we can take on his behalf, and for all the birds Flaco shared the city with,” the Audubon Society said. “His tragic death is a reminder that our actions can protect wildlife: prevent collisions by making glass #birdfriendly.”