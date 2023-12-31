Central Pennsylvania communities to ring in the new year

(WHTM) — 2023 will be coming to an end tonight, and many communities around the Midstate have been getting ready for the night all week long.

In Hershey, they want to make sure the night ends on a sweet note. This week, they were practicing the annual kiss raise, where a large Hershey Kiss was raised five times to make sure everything was in working order for the New Year’s Eve celebration.

In Harrisburg, you will be able to feel extra warm for free this year. The city is planning to give out free hot chocolate outside city hall. There will also be many activities for kids, such as a balloon drop at 10, with the annual strawberry drop for all at midnight.

In York County, all are invited to the White Rose City’s New Year’s Eve celebration. The celebrations will start at 9:30 p.m. on Continental Square featuring music from RalphReal, the Family Jam, DJ ConFusion, and DJ Eazy Boi. This will lead up to the dropping of the White Rose at midnight, followed by a fireworks display.

Lastly, Carlisle will ring in the new year in a new way! The Downtown Carlisle Association said that it will drop a six-foot replica of a hot dog. But this is not just any hot dog. The Hamilton Restaurant in Carlisle is known for its “Hot-Chee Dogs”. There will be live music, contests, and activities at the Carlisle Theatre from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Instead of midnight, the Hot-Chee Dog will drop at 9 p.m.

A full list of events around the area can be found here.

