Central Pennsylvania police agencies remind fans to drive sober

(WHTM) – – Many Central Pennsylvania police agencies are reminding fans who will be watching the Big Game on Sunday to celebrate responsibly.

The Swatrara Township Police Department, along with the Manheim Township Police Department and other local police agencies are stating there will be extra police on the roads this weekend, specifically looking for impaired drivers.

Swatara Township Police also have some tips if you are hosting a party.

If you’re hosting a party, make sure you have plenty of food and non-alcoholic drink options for your guests.

Make a plan to ensure you don’t find yourself without a designated driver if you need one.

Don’t hesitate to “intercept” those keys from anyone who might be impaired.

If you are a designated driver for someone or a group of people, steer clear of any alcohol.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, in 2021, 13,384 traffic deaths involved drunk driving. Additionally, It’s illegal to drive with a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of .08 or higher.

Police have said to remind your friends and family: “Fans Don’t Let Fans Drive Drunk“

