Central Phoenix police shooting being investigated

Jose R. Gonzalez, Arizona Republic

A police shooting took place Tuesday morning in central Phoenix.

Phoenix police were investigating an officer shooting in the area of 19th Avenue and Bethany Road, according to Phoenix police, according to a post on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. Police did not specify injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

