Central Point man charged with child pornography

Jun. 12—A Central Point man faces multiple felony charges accusing him of sharing images of children being sexually abused online.

David Jadell Durham-Gendreau, 36, was arrested Thursday morning on multiple charges of encouraging child sexual abuse charges accusing him of uploading sexually explicit files on Sept. 24 from his home, according to a sheriff's office release issued Friday.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children flagged the files uploaded Sept. 24, and alerted the Oregon Department of Justice Internet Crimes Against Children task force that the explicit images stemmed from a Central Point address in the 100 block of Castlewood Court.

The Southern Oregon Child Exploitation Team task force — which includes investigators from the sheriff's office, Oregon State Police, Medford police, Grants Pass police, the FBI and Department of Homeland Security special agents — identified Durham-Gendreau as a suspect after further investigation, according to the release.

On Wednesday, a grand jury heard testimony from a sheriff's office detective in the investigation, and indicted Durham-Gendreau on five felony counts of first-degree encouraging child sexual abuse, according to documents filed in Jackson County Circuit Court.

The warrant was served at Durham-Gendreau's work Thursday. As of Friday evening, Durham-Gendreau remained an inmate in the Jackson County Jail, records showed.

Durham-Gendreau made his first court appearance on the grand jury's indictment Friday afternoon. At the hearing, Judge David Orr set bail at $100,000 and ordered no contact with any alleged victim or victims in the case.

