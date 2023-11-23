Central QB waited for his time to play. He’s got his chance that benefited the Grizzlies

David Marquez stood on the sideline time after time waiting for his chance to take the field as the starting quarterback.

He had some playing time, but as a backup quarterback last season and even this season.

Marquez didn’t mind, but all he wanted was a chance to be the starter.

His chance happened when Grizzlies starting quarterback Earl Riley was sideline because of a knee injury after the Buchanan game.

Marquez since shined and led Central to a 5-1 record and a spot in the Central Section Division I championship against top-seed Clovis North at Veterans Memorial Stadium on Friday night.

Kickoff is set for 7:08 p.m.

“He’s a tough kid,” Central coach Kyle Biggs said. “He’s a no-nonsense type of kid. Just wanted his opportunities to play and he got it and he kind of won’t let it go.”

Marquez had plenty of big games since he got the starting job.

In his first game against Clovis East, he completed 22 of 31 for 359 yards and three touchdowns against an interception in a 58-55 victory. He ran well on the ground, too, rushing 16 times for 143 yards and three touchdowns.

It seemed like a longtime coming for Marquez, who even played sparingly last season behind Dayton Tafoya.

“I always wanted to show people what I’m about,” he said. “Leading this team and controlling the offense is nice.”

Central quarterback David Marquez, center, is pursued by Buchanan’s Maddox Bracha, right, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023 in Clovis. Central went on to win 27-6. ERIC PAUL ZAMORA/ezamora@fresnobee.com

Grizzlies wide receiver Braylen Hall had his share of catching the ball from Marquez.

He caught the game-winning touchdown against Frontier that kept the Grizzlies’ season alive in the section playoffs.

Hall said the team has rallied behind Marquez.

“Raised our level of play,” he said. “Especially with our offense, he brings a new threat to our attack, and every time he takes off, every single person on the field and sideline gets excited to see him take off and run.”

In five games as the starter, Marquez completed 117 of 174 for 1,754 yards with 18 touchdowns against five interceptions.

He’s rushed 48 times for 317 yards and seven touchdowns.

Biggs said he’s not surprised at the level of play by Marquez.

“He thought he should have been the guy the whole time,” he said. “That’s what you want your guys to think. Even if they didn’t win the job, to have that mindset, he never stopped working. He never stopped paying attention. Just being dialed in and being ready for his moment.”

Marquez said he’s relishing any chance he can, whether it’s one game left or possibly two games for the rest of the season.

He just wants to keep making the most of it in his last season.

“It was hard just sitting on the sideline watching knowing I could do a lot,” he said. “I just never got the chance, but finally I did.”