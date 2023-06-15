Central State names interim president

Central State University has named who will serve as interim president after Jack Thomas announced he will be stepping down.

Dr. Alex Johnson has been appointed as interim president starting July 1, 2023.

“Dr. Johnson is a proven leader in higher education and an expert in institutional transformation,” Board Chair Jacqueline Gamblin said. “He has a passion for transformation and excellence in higher education. He’s the right person to lead us through this time of transition, and we look forward to his leadership as we search for a permanent president.”

Johnson has 30 years of experience as a college president and served as president of Cuyahoga Community College from 2013 until 2022.

Johnson has also served in leadership roles at colleges in Pittsburg, New Orleans, Cleveland and Pennsylvania.

He will serve as interim president for one year.







