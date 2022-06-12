Central State University locked down Saturday after active shooter report

Jun. 11—Central State University police took a person in custody Saturday following a lockdown of the campus that was prompted by a 911 caller reporting what was believed to be an active shooter.

The university's police department activated the campus-wide emergency alert system around 9 a.m. after receiving a call from county dispatch about the active-shooter report. In social media, Central State's administration sent a warning saying there was active shooter on campus and to "run, hide, fight."

Several other Greene County police agencies responded with officers.

More than two hours later a statement was sent around 11:48 a.m. from CSU that said, "At this time, the campus is clear and has been deemed safe. Upon further investigation, it was determined that there was no threat of an active shooter."

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, said CSU Police Chief Stephanie Hill, and more information will be released as it becomes available. Police did not name the person taken into custody or if they were charged with a crime.

"When we hear things like this, we act immediately to make sure our campus community is safe," said President Jack Thomas. "The university has emergency plans (and) the individuals involved in those plans acted immediately and followed all of our safety protocols."