Central State University taps one of its own to lead Ohio's only public HBCU

Morakinyo A.O. Kuti is the 10th president of Central State, Ohio's only public historically Black university.

Central State University is raising up one of its own to be the university's next president.

Morakinyo A.O. Kuti was selected as the 10th president of Central State, Ohio's only public historically Black university.

Kuti currently serves as Central State's vice president for research and economic development and its director of land-grant programs, but his history with the institution goes back to his own college days.

He earned his bachelor's degree in finance from Central State in 1982. He then earned a master's degree in business administration in finance from St. Thomas University, and later a doctorate in public policy and administration from Walden University.

In 1992, Kuti returned to Central State as a staff member and went on to hold a number of leadership positions. His work has brought in more than $20 million in public and private fund to benefit Central State's infrastructure, faculty research, scholarships and other learning opportunities for students.

Kuti takes over for Interim President Alex Johnson. Johnson stepped in last June, following the resignation of former President Jack Thomas whose tenure at the university was marked by controversy, including allegations of discriminating against female staff.

