Central Texas father surprised with Sugar Bowl tickets for Christmas

BUDA, Texas (KXAN) — A Central Texas dad from Buda was surprised to find a pack of sugar and a bowl when he opened up a Christmas present—but there was more to the gift.

Jaime Rios’ daughter took a video to capture the moment her dad realized his first-ever University of Texas football game would be at the Sugar Bowl. Rios’ family said their dad was a die-hard Texas fan.

Inside the box was a card saying, “We wanted to give you something extra sweet, so pack your bags… You’re going to the sugar bowl.”

His daughter Crystal Ybarra sent KXAN the video and wrote that this year has been a tough one for her mom and dad.

“Besides my mom, no one in my family has had a more difficult year this year than my dad. As the sole provider in the home, my dad continues to work 40 hours a week to support him and my mom. His work has provided relief for my mom during this terribly difficult year with her health,” Ybarra said.

In addition to the tickets, the family also gifted him a Longhorns letterman jacket.

