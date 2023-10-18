Central Texas governments win federal grants to support law enforcement and public safety

The city of Austin, Williamson County and Hays County received federal grants totaling almost $500,000 to support law enforcement agencies and public safety, U.S. Sen. John Cornyn’s office announced Wednesday.

The grants are from the U.S. Department of Justice through the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program, the primary federal source of criminal justice funding for state and local governments.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s office also received a grant of almost $16.5 million.

“This funding will empower law enforcement to target public safety needs specific to their communities, address criminal threats, and reduce crime rates in Central Texas and across the state,” Cornyn said in a news release.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Violent crime has trended downward in recent years, but the state of Texas saw a 9% increase in property crime offenses in 2022, the news release said.

The city of Austin and Travis County will use the funding on public safety equipment and training for law enforcement.

Williamson County will use its funding to support community outreach and education programs, including the Drug Abuse Resistance Education Program, Public Safety Cadets, Citizens Academy and Junior Deputy Academy.

Hays County will use its funding to connect law enforcement officers and their families with anonymous counseling and wellness resources.

Abbott’s Public Safety Office “plans to use its funding to support the reduction of crime, help victims of crime recover, and build trust between local law enforcement and their communities,” the news release said.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Austin, Travis County governments win federal grants for public safety