Central Texas man pleads guilty in connection to pipe bomb blast at St. David's Hospital

A Jonestown man pleaded guilty Monday in federal court in Austin to possessing a pipe bomb that detonated in a hospital parking garage in August.

Court documents show that on Aug. 9 Raymond Luke Garner, 38, parked his pickup truck in a parking garage at St. David’s Hospital at 919 E. 32nd St. in Austin. A short time later, there was an explosion in the back of Garner’s truck, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Western District of Texas.

Security camera footage showed Garner arriving at the parking garage in a white Tacoma, taking items out of the truck and walking away, shortly before the explosion, according to court documents. Debris could be seen being thrown from the vehicle at the time of the explosion. Video showed that there were several vehicles turning onto that level of the garage at the time, and people were seen walking on foot across the driving lane from the explosion.

No one was injured, and the hospital was not damaged.

Previously: Austin cops arrest man connected to explosion at St. David's Medical Center garage

Investigators found the remains of a pipe bomb near Garner’s truck, the release said, as well as a homemade high explosive, circuit boards/timers, electric matches and other items.

While he was detained by police, Garner contacted another individual to move a box out of Garner’s home, prosecutors said. That box was later found to contain, among other things, a quantity of the high explosive, precursor chemicals and electric matches. Searches at other locations revealed a recipe for the high explosive, remote control devices and other components for destructive devices.

Garner admitted that he was in possession of an unregistered destructive device on Aug. 9, and was arrested.

Garner pleaded guilty to one count of possession of an unregistered destructive device and faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

The case was heard in U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman's court. Court records did not show a date for Garner's sentencing as of Monday.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force were the lead federal agencies investigating the case. The Travis County sheriff’s office, Austin Police Department, Austin Fire Department and Cedar Park Police Department assisted with the investigation.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Man pleads guilty in connection to explosion at St. David's Hospital