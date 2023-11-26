Central Texas to see cold front and light rainstorms this week. What to know.

As Central Texans begin to get into the holiday spirit, this week's temperatures will make you want to sit next to the fire and cozy up. A cold front is expected Monday to Wednesday, and a rise in temperatures and rainfall on Thursday.

Mostly cloudy skies can be expected throughout the week. Monday will see a low of 40 and a high of 56, with northerly surface winds reaching up to 10 mph, dropping the wind chill as low as 35 degrees in the early morning.

On Tuesday the high will again reach into the upper 50s, and drop into the lower 40s.

Temperatures will rise slightly on Wednesday, with a high of 60 and a low of 44.

According to Nick Hampshire, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in San Antonio, a chance of "relatively light rain" and mild thunderstorms will increase at 6 p.m. on Wednesday and continue into Thursday, concentrated on the east side of Austin.

A high of 69 degrees, and lows in the 50s will continue from Thursday to Friday, with rain and thunderstorms likely Thursday afternoon until early Friday morning.

Rainstorms will break on Friday morning, in time for the start of December, and temperatures will be highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 50s.

