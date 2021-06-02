Central Toledo shooting at bar leaves five people injured

Jun. 2—Four people were shot and one person was run over with a vehicle early Wednesday outside a bar in central Toledo, authorities said.

Toledo police identified Christina Liggins, 30, of the 2200 block of Kent Street; Kevin Hughes, 36, whose address was not released; Clemmye Owens, 31, of the 2200 block of Isherwood Street, and Jackie Collins, 35, of the 1100 block of Country Creek Lane, as the shooting victims.

Additionally, Christopher Snow-Veley, 32, whose address was not released, was struck and run over with a vehicle, behind which he took cover at the time it was parked in the bar's exit driveway when the shooting started, police said.

Police said the victims were treated at either Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center or ProMedica Toledo Hospital, where Mr. Snow-Veley was admitted with serious injuries.

The shooting occurred about 1:30 a.m. at D&B's Bar & Grill in the 1800 block of Bancroft Street, with gunfire directed towards the bar from the 1800 block of Freeman Street, according to a police report. The vehicle that struck Mr. Snow-Veley then fled the scene.

Police had no suspect description, according to the report.