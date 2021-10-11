Central U.S. braces for severe weather

Associated Press

Tropical Storm Pamela rapidly strengthened as it moved along Mexico’s Pacific coast Monday and it was forecast to become a major hurricane before hitting shore somewhere near the port of Mazatlan at midweek. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Pamela’s center was about 435 miles (700 kilometers) south-southwest of Mazatlan at midafternoon Monday and was moving northwest at about 7 mph (11 kph). Pamela was forecast to take a turn toward the north and northeast, passing south of the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula late Tuesday or early Wednesday at hurricane strength.